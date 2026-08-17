Bandhan Small Cap Fund July portfolio: 15 stocks added, 9 exited; HDFC Bank, AWL Agri see higher holdings

Bandhan Small Cap Fund made several changes to its equity portfolio in July, adding 15 new stocks and exiting nine existing holdings, according to its latest monthly portfolio disclosure. The fund also increased its holdings in 82 companies and reduced its stake in 39 others during the month.

The changes came as the fund attracted ₹2,003 crore in July, the highest inflow among small-cap mutual fund schemes during the month. Managed by Manish Gunwani, the fund's assets under management rose to ₹31,103 crore at the end of July from ₹28,466 crore in June.

HDFC Bank, AWL Agri among stocks where holdings increased HDFC Bank was among the largest increases in the portfolio. Bandhan Small Cap Fund raised its holding from 20.2 lakh shares in June to 39 lakh shares in July, a 93% increase. Its allocation rose from 0.57% to 0.94%.

AWL Agri Business saw a 70% increase in the number of shares held, from 92.31 lakh to 1.57 crore. Its portfolio weight increased from 0.60% to 0.96%. Sterlite Technologies recorded a 208% increase in shares, taking the holding from 9.85 lakh to 30.31 lakh.

The fund also raised its holdings in LT Foods, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Godawari Power & Ispat, Electronics Mart India and Fedbank Financial Services.

Stocks where Bandhan Small Cap Fund increased holdings

Stock June quantity July quantity Change Sterlite Technologies 9.85 lakh 30.31 lakh 208% HDFC Bank 20.20 lakh 39 lakh 93% AWL Agri Business 92.31 lakh 1.57 crore 70% Cholamandalam Financial Holdings 24.17 lakh 34.43 lakh 42% Godawari Power & Ispat 63.80 lakh 84.82 lakh 33% Electronics Mart India 87.48 lakh 1.04 crore 19% Source: Bandhan Mutual Fund. Stocks shown are selected holdings with notable increases in share count.

P N Gadgil, Senco Gold among stocks where holdings fell Bandhan Small Cap Fund reduced its shareholding in 39 existing companies during July.

P N Gadgil Jewellers saw one of the largest reductions. The fund cut its holding from 27.21 lakh shares to 10.02 lakh shares, a 63% decline. Its portfolio allocation fell from 0.51% to 0.22%.

Senco Gold saw its holding fall by 28%, while Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar's share count declined by 35%.

Stocks where Bandhan Small Cap Fund reduced holdings

Stock June quantity July quantity Change P N Gadgil Jewellers 27.21 lakh 10.02 lakh -63% Steel Strips Wheels 18.97 lakh 6.90 lakh -64% Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar 48.59 lakh 31.50 lakh -35% Senco Gold 61.41 lakh 44.25 lakh -28% Filatex India 57.24 lakh 44.71 lakh -22% Samvardhana Motherson 48.00 lakh 37.52 lakh -22% Source: Bandhan Mutual Fund. Stocks shown are selected holdings with notable reductions in share count.

Just Dial, J&K Bank among 15 new stocks The fund added 15 new equity stocks during July.

Just Dial was the largest fresh position, with a holding worth about ₹79.8 crore at month-end. Jammu & Kashmir Bank followed at ₹58.5 crore, while Indo-MIM, ideaForge Technology and UTI Asset Management Company were also among the larger new positions.

New stocks added in July

Stock July allocation Just Dial 0.26% Jammu & Kashmir Bank 0.19% Indo-MIM 0.18% ideaForge Technology 0.17% UTI Asset Management Company 0.15% Finolex Cables 0.11% Source: Bandhan Mutual Fund. Stocks with more than 0.1% allocation.

Other new positions included L.T. Elevator, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Laser Power and Infra, Knack Packaging, Kusumgar, City Union Bank and Kamdhenu.

The fund completely exited nine stocks namely JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Triveni Engineering & Industries, Premier Energies, Karur Vysya Bank, Aster DM Healthcare, Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle, Powerica, JSW Infrastructure and Vedanta Oil and Gas.

Bandhan Small Cap Fund has maintained a strong longer-term performance record, particularly over the three- and five-year periods. The fund has delivered 27.16% annualised returns over three years and 20.29% over five years, placing it first and third, respectively, among small-cap funds in its category.