Bandhan Small Cap Fund leads the category in 5-year monthly SIP returns: Check the list of the top and bottom 5 schemes

Small-cap mutual funds are known for their higher growth potential, but they also carry higher volatility and can see sharp declines during market downturns. However, a five-year SIP return shows how different small-cap schemes have rewarded investors.
An investor who started a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 in a small-cap fund on 9 August 2021 and continued it until 7 August 2026 would have invested ₹6 lakh.
Based on data shared by B. Padmanaban, Founder & Managing Director, Fortune Investment Services on X, the investment would have grown to at least ₹8.12 lakh in five years, with some funds delivering significantly higher gains.
|Small-cap funds
|Total investment
|XIRR
|Final value
|Wealth created
|Bandhan Small Cap Fund
|₹6,00,000
|22.02%
|₹10,35,560
|₹4,35,560
|ITI Small Cap Fund
|₹6,00,000
|21.59%
|₹10,24,685
|₹4,24,685
|Invesco India Smallcap Fund
|₹6,00,000
|21.16%
|₹10,14,120
|₹4,14,120
|Bank of India Small Cap Fund
|₹6,00,000
|20.47%
|₹9,97,320
|₹3,97,320
|Union Small Cap Fund
|₹6,00,000
|18.36%
|₹9,47,421
|₹3,47,421
*Monthly SIP of ₹10,000 from 9 August 2021 to 7 August 2026
Bandhan Small Cap Fund emerged as the top performer in this category. If an investor had redeemed the mutual fund investment on 7 August, he would have received over ₹10.35 lakh. This resulted in an XIRR of 22.02% on a total investment of ₹6 lakh.
ITI Small Cap and Invesco India Smallcap Funds also crossed the ₹10 lakh mark, while Bank of India and Union Small Cap Fund remained close behind, with ₹9.97 lakh and ₹9.47 lakh, respectively.
At the other end, Tata Small Cap had the lowest investment value among the small-cap funds at ₹8.13 lakh. This does not mean investors lost money. The SIP still generated an XIRR of 12.12% on the ₹6 lakh invested.
|Small-cap funds
|Total investment
|XIRR
|Final value
|Wealth created
|Tata Small Cap Fund
|₹6,00,000
|12.12%
|₹8,12,962
|₹2,12,962
|Kotak Small Cap Fund
|₹6,00,000
|12.22%
|₹8,14,913
|₹2,14,913
|SBI Small Cap Fund
|₹6,00,000
|12.48%
|₹8,20,212
|₹2,20,212
|ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund
|₹6,00,000
|12.71%
|₹8,24,850
|₹2,24,850
|Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund
|₹6,00,000
|12.84%
|₹8,27,516
|₹2,27,516
*Monthly SIP of ₹10,000 from 9 August 2021 to 7 August 2026
The comparison highlights the wide gap between the best- and weak-performing funds. The difference between Bandhan Small Cap and Tata Small Cap was about ₹2.23 lakh on the same ₹6 lakh investment.
Overall, the analysis shows that small-cap SIP outcomes can vary significantly across schemes, even over a five-year period.
Padmanaban mentioned that the numbers “may offer some interesting insights and a different perspective”, while urging investors to conduct their own due diligence and make decisions based on their goals, risk appetite and investment horizon.
Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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