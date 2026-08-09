Bandhan Small Cap Fund leads the category in 5-year monthly SIP returns: Check the list of the top and bottom 5 schemes

A 10,000 monthly SIP in small-cap funds grew to at least 8.12 lakh in five years, but the outcomes varied sharply across schemes. Bandhan Small Cap led the pack with over 10.35 lakh, while Tata Small Cap ended at 8.13 lakh, revealing a notable gap.

Sheetal Goel
Published9 Aug 2026, 10:37 PM IST
Bandhan Small Cap Fund leads the category in 5-year monthly SIP returns: Check the list of the top and bottom 5 schemes (AI-generated image)
Bandhan Small Cap Fund leads the category in 5-year monthly SIP returns: Check the list of the top and bottom 5 schemes (AI-generated image)

Small-cap mutual funds are known for their higher growth potential, but they also carry higher volatility and can see sharp declines during market downturns. However, a five-year SIP return shows how different small-cap schemes have rewarded investors.

An investor who started a monthly SIP of 10,000 in a small-cap fund on 9 August 2021 and continued it until 7 August 2026 would have invested 6 lakh.

Based on data shared by B. Padmanaban, Founder & Managing Director, Fortune Investment Services on X, the investment would have grown to at least 8.12 lakh in five years, with some funds delivering significantly higher gains.

Top 5 small-cap funds that created the most wealth

Small-cap fundsTotal investmentXIRRFinal valueWealth created
Bandhan Small Cap Fund 6,00,00022.02% 10,35,560 4,35,560
ITI Small Cap Fund 6,00,00021.59% 10,24,685 4,24,685
Invesco India Smallcap Fund 6,00,00021.16% 10,14,120 4,14,120
Bank of India Small Cap Fund 6,00,00020.47% 9,97,320 3,97,320
Union Small Cap Fund 6,00,00018.36% 9,47,421 3,47,421

*Monthly SIP of 10,000 from 9 August 2021 to 7 August 2026

Also Read | ₹3,811 crore unclaimed in mutual funds in FY26; FAQs on how to check and claim

Bandhan Small Cap Fund emerged as the top performer in this category. If an investor had redeemed the mutual fund investment on 7 August, he would have received over 10.35 lakh. This resulted in an XIRR of 22.02% on a total investment of 6 lakh.

ITI Small Cap and Invesco India Smallcap Funds also crossed the 10 lakh mark, while Bank of India and Union Small Cap Fund remained close behind, with 9.97 lakh and 9.47 lakh, respectively.

Bottom 5: Small-cap funds with the lowest SIP returns

At the other end, Tata Small Cap had the lowest investment value among the small-cap funds at 8.13 lakh. This does not mean investors lost money. The SIP still generated an XIRR of 12.12% on the 6 lakh invested.

Small-cap fundsTotal investmentXIRRFinal valueWealth created
Tata Small Cap Fund 6,00,00012.12% 8,12,962 2,12,962
Kotak Small Cap Fund 6,00,00012.22% 8,14,913 2,14,913
SBI Small Cap Fund 6,00,00012.48% 8,20,212 2,20,212
ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund 6,00,00012.71% 8,24,850 2,24,850
Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund 6,00,00012.84% 8,27,516 2,27,516

*Monthly SIP of 10,000 from 9 August 2021 to 7 August 2026

The comparison highlights the wide gap between the best- and weak-performing funds. The difference between Bandhan Small Cap and Tata Small Cap was about 2.23 lakh on the same 6 lakh investment.

Overall, the analysis shows that small-cap SIP outcomes can vary significantly across schemes, even over a five-year period.

Also Read | Mutual fund schemes with negative returns surge 3-fold in FY26: SEBI explains

Padmanaban mentioned that the numbers “may offer some interesting insights and a different perspective”, while urging investors to conduct their own due diligence and make decisions based on their goals, risk appetite and investment horizon.

Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Sheetal Goel

Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.

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