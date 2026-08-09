Bandhan Small Cap Fund leads the category in 5-year monthly SIP returns: Check the list of the top and bottom 5 schemes

Small-cap mutual funds are known for their higher growth potential, but they also carry higher volatility and can see sharp declines during market downturns. However, a five-year SIP return shows how different small-cap schemes have rewarded investors.

An investor who started a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 in a small-cap fund on 9 August 2021 and continued it until 7 August 2026 would have invested ₹6 lakh.

Based on data shared by B. Padmanaban, Founder & Managing Director, Fortune Investment Services on X, the investment would have grown to at least ₹8.12 lakh in five years, with some funds delivering significantly higher gains.

Top 5 small-cap funds that created the most wealth

Small-cap funds Total investment XIRR Final value Wealth created Bandhan Small Cap Fund ₹ 6,00,000 22.02% ₹ 10,35,560 ₹ 4,35,560 ITI Small Cap Fund ₹ 6,00,000 21.59% ₹ 10,24,685 ₹ 4,24,685 Invesco India Smallcap Fund ₹ 6,00,000 21.16% ₹ 10,14,120 ₹ 4,14,120 Bank of India Small Cap Fund ₹ 6,00,000 20.47% ₹ 9,97,320 ₹ 3,97,320 Union Small Cap Fund ₹ 6,00,000 18.36% ₹ 9,47,421 ₹ 3,47,421 *Monthly SIP of ₹10,000 from 9 August 2021 to 7 August 2026

Bandhan Small Cap Fund emerged as the top performer in this category. If an investor had redeemed the mutual fund investment on 7 August, he would have received over ₹10.35 lakh. This resulted in an XIRR of 22.02% on a total investment of ₹6 lakh.

ITI Small Cap and Invesco India Smallcap Funds also crossed the ₹10 lakh mark, while Bank of India and Union Small Cap Fund remained close behind, with ₹9.97 lakh and ₹9.47 lakh, respectively.

Bottom 5: Small-cap funds with the lowest SIP returns At the other end, Tata Small Cap had the lowest investment value among the small-cap funds at ₹8.13 lakh. This does not mean investors lost money. The SIP still generated an XIRR of 12.12% on the ₹6 lakh invested.

Small-cap funds Total investment XIRR Final value Wealth created Tata Small Cap Fund ₹ 6,00,000 12.12% ₹ 8,12,962 ₹ 2,12,962 Kotak Small Cap Fund ₹ 6,00,000 12.22% ₹ 8,14,913 ₹ 2,14,913 SBI Small Cap Fund ₹ 6,00,000 12.48% ₹ 8,20,212 ₹ 2,20,212 ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund ₹ 6,00,000 12.71% ₹ 8,24,850 ₹ 2,24,850 Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund ₹ 6,00,000 12.84% ₹ 8,27,516 ₹ 2,27,516 *Monthly SIP of ₹10,000 from 9 August 2021 to 7 August 2026

The comparison highlights the wide gap between the best- and weak-performing funds. The difference between Bandhan Small Cap and Tata Small Cap was about ₹2.23 lakh on the same ₹6 lakh investment.

Overall, the analysis shows that small-cap SIP outcomes can vary significantly across schemes, even over a five-year period.

Padmanaban mentioned that the numbers “may offer some interesting insights and a different perspective”, while urging investors to conduct their own due diligence and make decisions based on their goals, risk appetite and investment horizon.