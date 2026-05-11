'Bangalore rent is like second EMI’: Couple says ₹1.3 lakh monthly expenses exclude holidays, luxury spending

A Bengaluru-based couple has yet again kick-started a debate about the rising cost of urban living after sharing that they spend nearly ₹1.3 lakh every month despite both earning well-paying salaries. Radhika and Ekansh, who work as full-time product managers and also create content on the side, recently posted a video detailing their monthly expenses while living in India's IT capital.

“Here’s exactly how much we spend every month as a married couple living in Bangalore,” Ekansh said in the viral clip.

Where does the couple spend most of their money? According to the couple, rent takes up the largest share of their monthly budget. They said they pay ₹56,000 every month for their apartment.

“At this point, Bangalore rent is like a second EMI,” Ekansh remarked.

Apart from housing costs, the pair spends around ₹10,000 on domestic help and cooking assistance, describing it as “the best expense that we make because we both work full time.”

Their grocery bill comes to nearly ₹15,000 each month. Utilities, including electricity and internet services, add another ₹15,000 to their monthly spending.

“Commute costs around 6,000 per month since I go to office, petrol and all of those expenses,” Radhika explained.

The couple also allocates close to ₹10,000 for dining out and food delivery orders.

How much do subscriptions and shopping add up to? The duo revealed that streaming services and subscriptions, including platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime, cost them approximately ₹3,000 per month.

They further keep aside nearly ₹15,000 for shopping, personal needs and unexpected purchases.

Together, the expenses total around ₹1.3 lakh every month. The couple clarified that this amount does not include holidays, air travel or luxury spending.

“Seriously, Bangalore is a place where you can earn well and still feel broke by the end of the month,” they said.

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How have social media users reacted? The expense breakdown quickly gained traction online, amassing nearly one million views within a day. Social media users flooded the comments section with differing opinions on whether the figures reflected Bengaluru’s soaring living costs or the couple’s lifestyle choices.

One user commented, “Only because you choose to stay in a high-end apartment, rent will be high. Rent in Bangalore depends on locality you are staying. Don’t generalise.”

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Another wrote, “Such a useless video. We both are also working and having two kids, and don’t spend half of this.”

However, several users defended the couple, arguing that maintaining a comfortable lifestyle in Bengaluru often comes at a high price.

“Yes, this is like the bare minimum in Bangalore for working professionals trying to maintain the same lifestyle as maintained in other cities like Kolkata at 50K,” one commenter said.

Another user added, “The people salty in this comment section clearly don’t know what it costs to live a comfortable life in Bengaluru. I find the video extremely relatable because Bangalore does suck out a lot of money from you. But that’s the cost you pay to live in a good city.”

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.