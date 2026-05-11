'Bangalore rent is like second EMI’: Couple says ₹1.3 lakh monthly expenses exclude holidays, luxury spending

A Bengaluru-based couple has yet again kick-started a debate about the rising cost of urban living after sharing that they spend nearly ₹1.3 lakh every month despite both earning well-paying salaries. Radhika and Ekansh, who work as full-time product managers and also create content on the side, recently posted a video detailing their monthly expenses while living in India's IT capital.
“Here’s exactly how much we spend every month as a married couple living in Bangalore,” Ekansh said in the viral clip.
According to the couple, rent takes up the largest share of their monthly budget. They said they pay ₹56,000 every month for their apartment.
“At this point, Bangalore rent is like a second EMI,” Ekansh remarked.
Apart from housing costs, the pair spends around ₹10,000 on domestic help and cooking assistance, describing it as “the best expense that we make because we both work full time.”
Their grocery bill comes to nearly ₹15,000 each month. Utilities, including electricity and internet services, add another ₹15,000 to their monthly spending.
“Commute costs around 6,000 per month since I go to office, petrol and all of those expenses,” Radhika explained.
The couple also allocates close to ₹10,000 for dining out and food delivery orders.
The duo revealed that streaming services and subscriptions, including platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime, cost them approximately ₹3,000 per month.
They further keep aside nearly ₹15,000 for shopping, personal needs and unexpected purchases.
Together, the expenses total around ₹1.3 lakh every month. The couple clarified that this amount does not include holidays, air travel or luxury spending.
“Seriously, Bangalore is a place where you can earn well and still feel broke by the end of the month,” they said.
The expense breakdown quickly gained traction online, amassing nearly one million views within a day. Social media users flooded the comments section with differing opinions on whether the figures reflected Bengaluru’s soaring living costs or the couple’s lifestyle choices.
One user commented, “Only because you choose to stay in a high-end apartment, rent will be high. Rent in Bangalore depends on locality you are staying. Don’t generalise.”
Another wrote, “Such a useless video. We both are also working and having two kids, and don’t spend half of this.”
However, several users defended the couple, arguing that maintaining a comfortable lifestyle in Bengaluru often comes at a high price.
“Yes, this is like the bare minimum in Bangalore for working professionals trying to maintain the same lifestyle as maintained in other cities like Kolkata at 50K,” one commenter said.
Another user added, “The people salty in this comment section clearly don’t know what it costs to live a comfortable life in Bengaluru. I find the video extremely relatable because Bangalore does suck out a lot of money from you. But that’s the cost you pay to live in a good city.”
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.
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