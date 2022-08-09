Bangalore-based health-tech startup Clinikk launches all-inclusive health subscriptions

Clinikk offers an all-inclusive plan that offers families unlimited access to outpatient care as well as ₹5 lakh cashless hospitalisation insurance cover for a monthly subscription fee of ₹500. The insurance cover has been curated specially for Clinikk members by an insurance partner.
Clinikk, a Bengaluru-based health-tech start-up, launches its all-inclusive health subscriptions that aims to bring down the medical cost to zero by integrating health insurance with its comprehensive outpatient care delivery model.
With this subscription model, Clinikk subscribers can walk into any of Clinikk’s 18 primary care centres called Clinikk Health Hubs in Bengaluru (16) and Hyderabad (2) and avail unlimited medical care with ease.
Clinikk offers an all-inclusive plan that offers families unlimited access to out-patient care as well as ₹5 lakh cashless hospitalisation insurance cover for a monthly subscription fee of ₹500. The insurance cover has been curated specially for Clinikk members by an insurance partner. The subscription also offers Clinikk’s subscribers and their families round-the-clock support from their family doctors either virtually or through Clinikk’s tech-enabled care centres. Additionally, the subscribers are also eligible for free diagnostics and medicines prescribed by the doctors.
Clinikk focuses on over 600 Million Indians who can neither afford private insurance nor are covered by a corporate plan but aspire for quality private care. Without access to an outcome-focused primary care model as well as adequate health protection, this segment falls under the high-risk category, staring at catastrophic medical expenses.
Currently health insurance options offer limited protection, mostly for hospitalisations alone, putting an inordinate amount of burden on out-of-pocket expenses for out-patient care, forming the major chunk of health expenditure.
“Health protection in India is a product side problem because it only focuses on catastrophic medical expenses arising from hospitalisation but not on the recurring day to day medical expenses like consulting with a doctor, or getting blood work done," said Bhavjot Kaur, co-founder and CEO, Clinikk. “Recurring medical expenses are equally impoverishing and therefore a holistic health plan needs to provide financial protection for both catastrophic as well as recurring health problems," she added.
Clinikk’s technology platform assists its doctors with automated clinical decision support that are embedded into their workflows and ensures that patients get safe, effective, and protocol-based care. A tech-enabled care team model also allows Clinikk to deliver essential promotive and preventive care at scale and efficiently.
Further, capitalising on the national Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) infrastructure, Clinikk will also be able to integrate care data from multiple providers to design personalised care plans for its members to keep them healthy, engaged and help them avoid medical emergencies. This helps improve outcomes and save costs to patients, insurers and the health ecosystem at large.