Bank ATM withdrawal, minimum balance: Relaxations expire this month

State Bank of India (SBI) had earlier waived service charges for all ATM transactions made on SBI as well as other bank ATMs. "In view of the announcement made by Finance Minister on March 24, State Bank of India has decided to waive ATM charges for all ATM transactions made on SBI ATMs and other bank ATMs on account of exceeding the free number of transactions up to 30th June, " SBI had made an announcement on its official website.