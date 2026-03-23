What homebuyers miss in bank auction bargains

Shipra Singh
6 min read23 Mar 2026, 01:35 PM IST
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For many retail buyers, auctioned properties promise attractive pricing, but navigating the process requires time. (Image: Pixabay)
Summary
Banks auction homes that list at steep discounts, but hidden dues, legal risks and repair costs often erase the advantage. 

A 1.5 crore ground-floor apartment in central Delhi, listed at 1.2 crore, looked like a steal. Sanyam Jain thought so too and contacted the bank for details. The paperwork was clean and showed no dispute. Curious and cautiously optimistic, he decided to inspect the property before registering for the auction.

What he found changed his mind. The flat had been neglected for years, with visible structural damage. The outer boundary, an important extension for ground-floor units in the area, was missing. Neighbours had taken over the space for parking. Rebuilding it, though technically his right, would likely involve disputes with neighbours and potential run-ins with local authorities.

“Even before moving in, I would have been dealing with conflicts and repair costs,” he said. Once he factored in renovation expenses and the hassle, the price advantage disappeared. He walked away.

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Jain’s experience is not unusual. For many retail buyers, auctioned properties promise attractive pricing, but navigating the process requires time, expertise and a tolerance for risk.

On auction: process and pricing

Bank auctions typically involve properties repossessed after loan defaults and sold under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest or SARFAESI Act to recover dues.

Listings appear across bank websites, newspapers and third-party aggregators. Auctions by public sector banks are listed on Baanknet, an e-auction platform developed by the department of financial services (DFS), while those from private banks, NBFCs and housing finance companies are available on platforms like AuctionTiger and Hecta.

To participate, bidders must deposit an earnest money deposit (EMD) of 10% of the property’s price. If they win, they must pay 25% of the total bid amount within 24 hours (with the EMD adjusted), failing which the deposit is forfeited. The remaining amount is typically due within 15–30 days, although the legal maximum extends to 90 days. Unsuccessful bidders receive a refund of the EMD.

The appeal with auctioned properties is that these are often listed at 15–30% below market value.

Bengaluru-based Amith H. Raja spent over eight years tracking auctions, building relationships with bank-linked agents and visiting over 100 properties before buying land in 2022 in central Bangalore at about a 30% discount. But the process was far from straightforward.

Many properties he saw had irregular layouts, poor locations, incomplete infrastructure or hidden risks such as future land acquisition. “The discounts are real, but finding a good property is very difficult. You spend months evaluating options, and most don’t make the cut,” he said.

Several factors shape the pricing of auctioned properties. Discounts are not uniform and vary by ticket size, according to Sridhar Samudrala, founder and CEO of Hecta, an auction property marketplace. The mid-range segment with properties priced between 50 lakh and 2 crore often sees strong competition, pushing prices close to market levels.

“In properties below 50 lakh, the buyer pool is limited, while premium properties above 3-4 crore also see fewer bidders as these involve significant cash component. That’s where buyers are more likely to find better deals. The mid-segment, however, attracts white-collar buyers who are comfortable transacting through formal banking channels. The demand tends to erase any discount.”

Mumbai-based Priyank Jaiswal has seen this trend play out. Over the past year, he evaluated several auction listings but found most were priced at market levels. “A 2-BHK in Thane was listed at 97 lakh, which is what similar properties were selling for through brokers. If there’s no discount, why take on the extra complexity?” he said.

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For deeply discounted properties, he found that banks are often less forthcoming with details, making it harder to assess their true condition or legal standing.

Another factor influencing pricing is the auction cycle. Many properties fail to sell in the first round due to limited participation. Banks relist them, reducing the reserve price by about 10% each time. As a result, experienced buyers often wait for subsequent rounds to secure a better deal.

Risks and concerns

The biggest challenge with auction properties is due diligence. Many buyers assume the paperwork would be clean if a bank is involved. However, Rishabh Gandhi, founder at Rishabh Gandhi and Advocates, cautions that these properties are sold on an “as-is, where-is” basis.

Banks provide limited disclosures and no guarantees, leaving buyers responsible for verifying ownership history, dues and legal status, Gandhi said.

According to Samudrala, buyers need to focus on three key checks: unpaid dues, duplicate lending and pending litigation. “Outstanding utility bills, property taxes or society charges can accumulate significantly if the property has been vacant for years. In some cases, developer-related charges such as maintenance or parking fees may also surface later."

Another risk is multiple loans against the same property, meaning more than one lender may have a claim on it, he said. Prospective buyers must find these out in advance to avoid big surprises later.

The other important thing to check is whether the bank has physical or symbolic possession of the property. Physical possession means the bank has taken control of the property and can hand it over immediately after payment. Symbolic possession means the current occupant, whether owner or tenant, still lives in the property.

In a property with symbolic possession, the buyer is essentially entering into an incomplete enforcement process. “If the occupant refuses to vacate, securing physical possession may require legal proceedings before the District Magistrate, which in practice can take several years. If tenants are involved, eviction can become even more complex depending on lease terms,” Gandhi said.

Another risk arises from insolvency proceedings. If the borrower enters insolvency before the sale is fully completed, the transaction can be stalled or invalidated. This can commonly happen when business owners pledge their homes or other personal property to secure large business loans and later default.

Where the owner files bankruptcy under IBC after the auction, buyers may have to seek refunds or enter legal proceedings, with no guarantee of timely recovery.

Pre-bid due diligence is key, said Alay Razvi, managing partner, Accord Juris. “The buyer must check the borrower's financial status via Cibil, MCA (ministry of corporate affairs) filings for companies or NCLT/IBC (National Company Law Tribunal/Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code) filings to detect insolvency applications. Also, they must review auction notices for physical possession, clear title, no pending litigation in DRT (debt recovery tribunal) or High Court, and obtain bank confirmation of no moratorium risks,” he said.

Tight timelines, high stakes

Participating in an auction requires financial readiness and quick decision-making. Between the listing date and the first auction, prospective buyers have only 15 days to conduct due diligence, which may not be enough to review the property's entire history and its owner's background without professional help. For this reason, Raja hires a lawyer to conduct title checks at a cost of about 1% of the property value.

Razvi said buyers should bid low to cover contingencies and hire a lawyer for a title search and encumbrance certificate.

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Financing adds another layer of complexity. Buyers must arrange funds quickly, and securing loans is not always easy. “Lenders apply stricter checks on title, possession and documentation. Loan-to-value ratios may be conservative,” said Adhil Shetty, CEO of BankBazaar.

Samurdala said private banks are often reluctant to lend, while public sector banks are relatively more open. Jaiswal has faced this. “One of the major private banks has refused a loan. I’ve been told PSU banks are more likely to finance their own auctioned properties,” he said.

Auction properties can offer real discounts, but they're far from easy bargains. As Jain, Jaiswal and Raja discovered, finding a property that fits both the budget and expectations can be difficult even after months of searching.

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