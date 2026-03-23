A ₹1.5 crore ground-floor apartment in central Delhi, listed at ₹1.2 crore, looked like a steal. Sanyam Jain thought so too and contacted the bank for details. The paperwork was clean and showed no dispute. Curious and cautiously optimistic, he decided to inspect the property before registering for the auction.
What homebuyers miss in bank auction bargains
SummaryBanks auction homes that list at steep discounts, but hidden dues, legal risks and repair costs often erase the advantage.
A ₹1.5 crore ground-floor apartment in central Delhi, listed at ₹1.2 crore, looked like a steal. Sanyam Jain thought so too and contacted the bank for details. The paperwork was clean and showed no dispute. Curious and cautiously optimistic, he decided to inspect the property before registering for the auction.
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