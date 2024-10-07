Lessons in bank credit from Japan experience
Summary
- India's rising bank credit raises concerns about household leverage and asset inflation. Historical parallels with Japan's 1980s bubble highlight the need for cautious monetary policy and exchange rate management to avert economic instability
Bank credit in India has been driven by the growth in personal loans which hints at increasing household leverages. These leverages had probably led to exponential rise in the domestic asset prices. This may be attributed either to the changing mindset or overstated economic prospects. It is difficult to deny both possibilities with the information currently available.