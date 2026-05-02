Bank deposit risk explained: What happens to your money if a lender fails to return it?

Bank deposits are often considered one of the safest places to park money, especially for those seeking stability and assured returns. However, in the rare event of a bank failure, not all deposits may be fully protected. In India, deposit insurance is provided up to a fixed limit.
These parked funds are insured under the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), which operates under the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) framework. This body ensures that depositors are protected up to a certain limit if a bank faces financial distress or restrictions.
Under the current rules, each depositor is insured up to ₹5 lakh per bank, covering both principal and interest. This protection is offered across different types of accounts, including savings, fixed, current, and recurring.
All deposits held by a person in the same bank are aggregated for insurance purposes, regardless of the number or type of accounts. The total balance across savings, current, and fixed deposit accounts is treated as a single amount, with insurance coverage capped at ₹5 lakh per person per bank.
The body does not insure deposits belonging to foreign governments, central or state governments, inter-bank deposits, and state land development banks with the state co-operative bank, according to RBI.
It also does not cover any deposits held outside India or any amounts that have been specifically exempted by the corporation with prior approval from RBI, the Central bank noted. Hence, understanding how this limit works is important, particularly for individuals holding balances above the insured threshold.
The DICGC while registering the banks as insured banks furnishes them with printed leaflets for display giving information relating to the protection afforded by the Corporation to the depositors of the insured banks. In case of doubt, depositor should make specific enquiry from the branch official in this regard, according to RBI.
Additionally, all commercial banks including branches of foreign banks functioning in India, local area banks and regional rural banks are insured by the DICGC. At present, all co-operative banks are also covered by the DICGC. But, primary cooperative societies are not insured by the insurance body.
According to Upstox, not all financial assets are covered under deposit insurance as it is strictly meant for bank deposits. The DICGC cover does not apply to:
According to RBI, deposit insurance applies separately for each bank. So if a person has spread their money across multiple banks, then each bank gets its own ₹5 lakh coverage which would protect your funds.
In the case of joint accounts too, each holder is treated as a separate depositor. So insurance coverage is calculated individually for each person. However, the ₹5 lakh limit still applies per depositor per bank.
If a bank is undergoing liquidation, the liquidator prepares depositor wise claim list and sends it to the DICGC for scrutiny and payment. The DICGC pays the insurance amount to the liquidator who is liable to pay to the depositors. In the case of amalgamation or merger of banks, the amount due to each depositor is paid to the transferee bank.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.