Bank deposits and company FDs are investments bearing low risk

And for reinvestment if you plan to do the same, you need to realize that a safe investment with low risk can at best provide you return equal to inflation, and this is when tax has not been factored in. This is true for your bank deposits also, which currently cannot even match inflation and is also taxable as per your marginal rate of tax. You need to consider some degree of risk if you want to have an inflation-adjusted return. This can be subject to your risk profile and for a moderate risk you can consider debt hybrid funds and for moderate to medium risk dynamic equity funds.