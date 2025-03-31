The basis of your comfort with a bank should not be the DICGC cover but the fundamental quality of the bank. Preferably, you should bank with institutions where you would never require this coverage. If you are placing your money with a bank due to a high interest rate offered, think again. When opting for the simplest and most basic of investment options—as against, say, equity—you should have peace of mind. Public sector banks are safe. Though it is not a stated guarantee, it is an implied responsibility of the government, which is beyond ₹5 lakh. After PSU banks come leading private sector banks. When dealing with cooperative banks, you must be careful about the coverage and check with the DICGC website to see whether your bank is covered.