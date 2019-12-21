Bank fixed deposit (FD) is popular investment product among people who are looking for guaranteed income. Top lenders like State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank offer FD ranging from 7 days to 10 years. Depending upon your requirement, you can choose the tenure to park your savings. Before choosing an FD, you should compare the interest rates on offer.

SBI latest FD interest rates

State Bank of India (SBI), gives interest ranging from 4.5% to 6.25% to general customers. For FDs maturing in 7 days to 45 days and 46 days to 179 days, SBI gives 4.50% and 5.50% respectively. For FDs maturing in 180 days to 210 days and 211 days to less than 1 year, SBI will give an interest rate of 5.80%. For deposits maturing in 1 year to 10 years, SBI will give 6.25% interest. Senior citizens will get interest ranging from 5% to 6.75% depending upon the tenure they choose.

7 days to 45 days 4.50%

46 days to 179 days 5.50%

180 days to 210 days 5.80%

211 days to less than 1 year 5.80%

1 year to less than 2 year 6.25%

2 years to less than 3 years 6.25%

3 years to less than 5 years 6.25%

5 years and up to 10 years 6.25%

ICICI Bank latest FD interest rates

ICICI Bank provides a number of FD options to park your savings. ICICI Bank offers short-term FDs ranging from 7 days to less than one year and long-term FDs ranging from 1-10 years. For FDs with a maturity of 7-14days, ICICI Bank is offering 4.00%, 15-29 days 4.25%, 30-45 days 4.75%, 46-184 days 5.25% and 290 days to less than 1 year 6.00%. On FDs maturing in 1 year to 389 days, the bank is offering 6.20% interest rate, and on deposits maturing in 390 days to 2 years, ICICI Bank is offering 6.30% interest. ICICI Bank is offering a 6.40% interest rate on FDs maturing between two years and ten years. These rates are applicable from 7 December. ICICI Bank interest rates ranging from 4.5% to 6.90% to senior citizens.

7 days to 14 days 4.00%

15 days to 29 days 4.25%

30 days to 45 days 4.75%

46 days to 60 days 5.25%

61 days to 90 days 5.25%

91 days to 120 days 5.25%

121 days to 184 days 5.25%

185 days to 289 days 5.75%

290 days to less than 1 year 6.00%

1 year to 389 days 6.20%

390 days to < 18 months 6.30%

18 months to 2 years 6.30%

2 years 1 day upto 3 years 6.40%

3 years 1 day upto 5 years 6.40%

5 years 1 day upto 10 years 6.40%

Axis Bank latest FD interest rates

Axis Bank is offering an interest rate of 3.50% on FDs with maturity between 7 days and 14 days, 4.25% for FDs maturing between 15 days and 29 days, 5% for 30 days to 45 days, and 5.5 % for FDs between 46 day and 6 months. For deposits maturing in 6 months to less than 9 months, the bank offers 5.85% interest. For 9 months to less than 11 months 25 days, Axis Bank is offering 6.10%. The bank is now offering 6.65% interest on deposits maturing in 18 months to less than 2 years. For FDs with maturity between two years and 10 years, Axis Bank offers an interest rate of 6.7%. These FD interest rates are effective from 26 November. Axis Bank offers interest rate from 3.50% to 7.35% to senior citizens on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years.

7 days to 14 days 3.50%

15 days to 29 days 4.25%

30 days to 45 days 5.00%

46 days to 60 days 5.50%

61 days < 3 months 5.50%

3 months < 4 months 5.50%

4 months < 5 months 5.50%

5 months < 6 months 5.50%

6 months < 7 months 5.85%

7 months < 8 months 5.85%

8 months < 9 months 5.85%

9 months < 10 months 6.10%

10 months < 11 months 6.10%

11 months < 11 months 25 days 6.10%

11 months 25 days < 1 year 6.50%

1 year < 1 year 5 days 6.40%

1 year 25 days < 13 months 6.50%

13 months < 14 months 6.40%

14 months < 15 months 6.40%

15 months < 16 months 6.40%

16 months < 17 months 6.40%

17 months < 18 months 6.40%

18 Months < 2 years 6.65%

2 years < 30 months 6.70%

30 months < 3 years 6.70%

3 years < 5 years 6.70%

5 years to 10 years 6.70%

HDFC Bank latest FD interest rates

HDFC Bank latest FD rates are effective from 16 November, according to the lender's website. The bank offers fixed deposit maturities ranging from seven days to 10 years. It offers interest rates in the range of 3.5% to 6.3 % for the general public and 4% to 6.8% for senior citizens.

7-14 days 3.50%

15-29 days 4.00%

30-45 days 4.90%

46-60 days 5.40%

61-90 days 5.40%

91 days-6 months 5.40%

6 mnths 1 day- 9 mnths 5.80%

9 mnths 1 day- < 1 Year 6.05%

1 Year 6.30%

1 year 1 day- 2 years 6.30%

2 years 1 day- 3 years 6.40%

3 year 1 day- 5 years 6.30%

5 years 1 day- 10 years 6.30%