Bank FD: Is fixed deposit interest taxable?

“As per the Income Tax Act, 1961, the interest earned on fixed deposits is added to the ‘income from other sources’ and is fully taxable. The interest you earn on a fixed deposit is taxable as per your income tax slab. So if the interest rate of the FD is 6%, the post-tax rate would be 4.2% if you fall in the 30%. Therefore, before you choose an FD to park your money, you must calculate the returns you will earn after taxation," said Adhil Shetty, CEO, Bankbazaar.com

