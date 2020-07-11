For an instance, you want to put ₹5 lakh in a bank FD. Instead of creating a single FD worth ₹5 lakh, you can break it into five smaller FDs and invest across different maturities. This way you can have five FDs maturing after one year, two years, three years, four years and five years in a row. This way you will have ample liquidity. If you need some money, you can take out and reinvest the remaining money for the next, say, five years, at your discretion.