Bank FD, PPF, KVP, SSY, NPS, Mutual funds: how fast will they double your money?

The government on Wednesday kept the interest rates on small savings schemes unchanged for the October-December quarter amid moderating bank deposit rates. Falling interest rates are making investors explore other investment options to earn better returns. Which one should you choose? First decide your investment tenure and the goal(s) for which you want to invest. For an instance, if you were investing in bank FDs for your daughter's higher studies, you can switch to Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana or mutual funds or NPS Tier II. Likewise, if you were investing in bank FDs to save for your retirement, you can switch to NPS, mutual funds or Kisan Vikas Patra (KVPs).

Once you have shortlisted the schemes based on your goals and risk profile, you may also look at the return differential to choose the one that offers the best returns. For an easy comparison, here we will find out how much time it takes for these investment instruments to double your investment. Selecting a scheme would be easier once you know which scheme will double your investments faster.

We will use 'Rule of 72' to see how fast will these investments double the invested money. Rule of 72 is a formula where we divide the number '72' with the interest rate offered by investment instrument to get an idea on how soon can you double your money with that particular investment. Let's take a look:

Time taken to double your money: NPS, mutual funds and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana are the fastest in giving you 100% returns

Bank FDs at 5% will take over 14 years to double your money. (72/5 = 14.4)

PPF is offering an interest rate of 7.1% p.a. PPF will take around 10 years to double your money assuming the interest rate remains at 7.1% (72/7.1 =10.14).

Similarly, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana will take around 9.4 years to double your money at the current interest rate of 7.6%.

KVP will take 10.43 years to double your money at the current interest rate of 6.9%.

National Savings Certificates at 6.8% interest rate will take 10.5 years to double your investments.

NPS Scheme C, Scheme G of Tier II account are giving on an average 11.5% returns in the one year period. Assuming similar performance, NPS will take 6.2 years to double your investments.

Short duration mutual funds and dynamic bond funds at present are giving around 8.5% returns in the last one year. Assuming similar returns, these instruments will take 8.4 years for your investments to double.

Debt medium to long duration mutual funds at 8.7% returns p.a, will take 8.3 years to double your investments.

Some of the schemes listed above might not provide a long maturity period to let you double your investments at the existing interest rates but this exercise will help you choose an alternative of bank FDs and also understand how much to expect from your investments. If not a complete switch, you may add these investments to complement your 'only bank FD' portfolio to help you earn better returns on your investments.

Please note the Rule of 72 provides an approximate idea and assumes one time investment.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via