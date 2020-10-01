Bank FD, PPF, KVP, SSY, NPS, Mutual funds: how fast will they double your money?

The government on Wednesday kept the interest rates on small savings schemes unchanged for the October-December quarter amid moderating bank deposit rates. Falling interest rates are making investors explore other investment options to earn better returns. Which one should you choose? First decide your investment tenure and the goal(s) for which you want to invest. For an instance, if you were investing in bank FDs for your daughter's higher studies, you can switch to Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana or mutual funds or NPS Tier II. Likewise, if you were investing in bank FDs to save for your retirement, you can switch to NPS, mutual funds or Kisan Vikas Patra (KVPs).