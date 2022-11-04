Bank FD rate hike: 4 govt banks offering more than 7% on fixed deposit scheme

Bank of Baroda FD rates

Bank of Baroda (BoB) has launched “Baroda Tiranga Plus Deposit Scheme", with higher standard interest rates of up to 7.50% p.a. for 399 days with effect from 1st November 2022, which includes 0.50% p.a. for senior citizens and 0.25% for non-callable deposits. On Baroda Tiranga Plus Deposit Scheme of 399 Days, BoB will offer an interest rate of 6.75% for the general public, 7.25% for senior citizens under the callable option, whereas under the non-callable option, the general public, NRE/NRO depositors will get an interest rate of 7% and senior citizens will get an interest rate of 7.50%.