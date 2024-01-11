Bank FD rate hike: Second time in a month PNB raises fixed deposit rates: Check latest interest rates
Punjab National Bank (PNB) has increased fixed deposit (FD) interest rates for the second time this month, raising rates by 80 basis points on select term deposits
Punjab National Bank (PNB)has hiked fixed deposit (FD) interest rates on amounts below ₹2 crore for the second time this month. Earlier the bank had hiked rates with effect from January 1, now the PSU lender has again increased rates on select term deposits with effect from January 8.