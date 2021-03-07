Bank FD rates compared: SBI vs Kotak Mahindra vs Canara vs Yes Bank

Before choosing an FD, you should compare the interest rates on offer by various banks

Bank fixed deposits (FDs) continue to be popular investment products among investors who can’t stomach risk. Most of the top lenders give you the option of opening a short-term, mid-term or long-term FD. Depending upon your investment need, you can opt for the same. But, before choosing an FD, you should compare the interest rates on offer.

For an SBI FD, the tenures may vary from 7 days to 10 years, depending upon the need for investment, whether it is for short-term or long-term. SBI FD interest rates vary between 2.9% to 5.4% for general customers. These rates are effective from 8 January 2021.

Yes Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for the general public

Yes Bank offers multiple fixed deposit (FD) schemes to both regular and senior citizens. Yes Bank offers an interest rate ranging from 3.50% to 6.75% on deposits maturing in seven days to ten years to regular customers. The Bank has revised the interest rate on its term deposits effective 8 February 2021.

Kotak Mahindra Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for the general public

Kotak Mahindra Bank FD interest rates range from 2.50% to 5.25% on maturities with different tenures. These rates are applicable from 4 February 2021.

For FDs maturing in 7 days to ten years, Canara Bank gives an interest rate ranging from 2.95% to 5.5%. Canara Bank has revised interest rates on deposits that are less than ₹2 crores with effect from 8 February 2021.