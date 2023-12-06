Private sector lender ICICI Bank has revised the Fixed Deposit (FD) rates for single deposit of ₹2 crore and above but less than ₹5 crore for general public and senior citizens. The ICICI Bank FD Rates are effective from 6 December 2023, the bank website said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ICICI Bank gives 4.75% to 7.25% on deposits maturing in seven days to ten years to general as well as senior citizens. On deposits of more than ₹2 crore but less than ₹5 crore, ICICI Bank does not offer any extra interest rate for senior citizens.

HDFC Bank revises FD rates on these deposits HDFC Bank has also revised their fixed deposit (FD) rates on amounts above ₹5 crore, effective 6 December 2023.

Recently, HDFC Bank has revised its interest rates on non-withdrawable fixed deposits.

Federal Bank revises FD rates Federal Bank has revised its deposit interest rates effective from December 5, 2023. For deposits made by both residents and non-residents, the interest rate has been raised to 7.50% for 500 days. For senior citizens, Federal Bank is now giving a maximum return of 8.15% for 500-day tenures and 7.80% for tenures beyond 21 months to less than three years.

Bank of India, one of the leading public sector banks in India, has increased rates of its fixed deposits for its customers & general public (for ₹2 crore and above to less than Rs.10 crore) with effect from 1st December, 2023.

Bank has increased its fixed deposit rates for shorter periods i.e. “46 days to 90 days" tenure to 5.25%, “91 days to 179 days" tenure to 6.00%, for “180 days to 210 days" tenure to 6.25%, for “211 days to less than 1 Year" tenure to 6.50% and for “1 Year" tenure to 7.25% p.a. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This comes just days ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on December 8. The central bank MPC meeting which started today will be concluded on December 8, 2023. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will unveil the decision of the committee on the morning of December 8.

