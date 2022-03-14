Bank FD rates: Senior citizens can earn additional 0.75% at Yes Bank

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
On FDs up to ₹2 crore, Yes Bank offers a 7% rate to senior citizens for 3 to 10 years tenure - which is 0.75% additional than compared to the usual rate of 6.25% offered.
Traditional, safe, guaranteed returns and tax benefits are some of the best ways to describe fixed deposits. This investment has been trending for decades in India, and most likely you have heard about it from your parents, uncles, aunts, and grandparents too. Fixed deposits are like a haven for investors who do not wish to bear risks and volatility on their money. It's a decades-old trump card for deposits with desires of promising returns.
However, the world of savings, investments, and deposits has evolved with stocks, bonds, and many other mediums gaining popularity and giving much higher returns against fixed deposits. But capital markets investments are coupled with various risk factors, unguaranteed returns and are subject to conditions that can be nerve-wracking for many investors, especially senior citizens.
Fixed deposits are friendly and preferable investments for senior citizens. There are not just secured returns given on FDs but also it enables an elderly to save taxes up to Rs1.5 lakh under section 80C. However, tax benefits are majorly availed on deposits kept for at least 5 years. Currently, all banks provide various benefits in FD schemes for senior citizens. However, choosing a higher interest rate FDs is mostly targeted. With that, Yes Bank currently provides an additional 0.75% rate than the usual rate on FDs for senior citizens. Yes Bank's interest rate on FDs is higher than compared to major banks like SBI, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank, especially, on 3 to 7 years tenure.
On FDs up to ₹2 crore, Yes Bank offers a 7% rate to senior citizens for 3 to 10 years tenure - which is 0.75% additional than compared to the usual rate of 6.25% offered. The lender gives a 3.75% rate on the lowest tenure of 7 days to 14 days to elder folks which are 0.50% additional than the usual rate of 3.5%. Across tenures, Yes Bank gives 0.5-0.75% additional rate to the elderly.
Also, at Yes Bank, there is an annualized yield of 7.19% offered on 3-10 years tenure to the elderly folks against the usual rate of 6.40%.
On the other hand, for senior citizens, SBI offers a 5.95% rate on 3 years to less than 5 years tenure and 6.30% on 5 years and up to 10 years term. SBI has introduced an “ SBI Wecare" Deposit for Senior Citizens in the Retail TD segment wherein an additional premium of 30 basis points, over and above existing 50 basis points will be paid to the elderly on their retail TD for '5 Years and above' tenor only. However, this scheme is available till September 30, 2022.
Meanwhile, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank offer 6.35% each on the FDs below ₹2 crore to senior citizens on above 5 years and up to 10 years tenure. Both the bank give a 5.95% rate on 3 years 1 day to 5 years tenure.
