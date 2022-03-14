Bank FD rates: Senior citizens can earn additional 0.75% at Yes Bank

Fixed deposits are friendly and preferable investments for senior citizens. There are not just secured returns given on FDs but also it enables an elderly to save taxes up to Rs1.5 lakh under section 80C. However, tax benefits are majorly availed on deposits kept for at least 5 years. Currently, all banks provide various benefits in FD schemes for senior citizens. However, choosing a higher interest rate FDs is mostly targeted. With that, Yes Bank currently provides an additional 0.75% rate than the usual rate on FDs for senior citizens. Yes Bank's interest rate on FDs is higher than compared to major banks like SBI, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank, especially, on 3 to 7 years tenure.

