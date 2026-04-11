Bank FDs vs small savings schemes: Compare PPF, NSC, Sukanya Samriddhi and fixed deposit interest rates this year

Small savings schemes such as the Provident Fund (PPF), National Savings Certificate (NSC), Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP), Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme (SSS), and Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS); and bank fixed deposits (FDs) are among the investment and financial instrument of choice for conservative investors.
This is because these options allow investors to earn assured returns and claim income tax deductions.
Most of these schemes give an interest in the range of 4-8.2% per annum. Notably, the government has kept the interest rates for small savings schemes unchanged in the April-June quarter this year, for the eighth consecutive time.
Whether you decide to invest in a fixed deposit or in a small savings scheme, each has its own set of advantages. We bring you some comparisons on the interest rates, tenure, tax advantages and more, to keep in mind so that you can make the choice that works best for your financial plan.
|Small Savings Scheme Instrument
|Return (%)
|Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme
|8.2%
|Public Provident Fund
|7.1%
|Post office savings deposit
|4%
|Kisan Vikas Patra
|7.5%
|National Savings Certificate
|7.7%
|Monthly income scheme
|7.4%
|Bank
|Return (%)
|State Bank of India
|6.25%
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|6.50%
|HDFC Bank
|6.25%
|Yes Bank
|6.66%
|ICICI Bank
|6.25%
Yes, you can choose more than one option to invest. In fact, experts recommend curating your portfolio so that it includes a mix of investment options, including FDs and small savings schemes.
Typically, investment in these schemes (PPF/NSC and FD) takes care of the portion of the portfolio that is invested in debt. Therefore, both of these investments serve the same purpose.
(All rates are as mentioned on the respective bank's official website, at time of writing on 11 April 2026)
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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