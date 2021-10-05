Bank FD vs PPF vs SSY vs Mutual funds: How fast will your money double?

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Before you know how much time your money will take to grow, it's extremely important to decide the goals and investment tenure for which you want to invest
Every time you decide to invest in Mutual Funds, bank fixed deposits (FD), Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY), Public Provident Fund (PPF), you wonder how long it would take to grow your money. There is a simple rule that will tell you how fast your money could grow — Rule of 72.
The government has kept the interest rates on small savings schemes comprising PPF, SSY and other post office schemes unchanged for the sixth quarter in a row for the October-December quarter amid moderating bank deposit rates.
Before you know how much time your money will take to grow, it's extremely important to decide the goals and investment tenure for which you want to invest. Then comes, shortlisting the schemes based on your goals and returns. Here we will find out how much time it takes for these investment schemes to double your investment. We will use 'Rule of 72' to see how fast will these investments double the invested money.
Rule of 72
We will use 'Rule of 72' to see how fast these investments will double your money. Rule of 72 is a formula where we divide the number '72' with the interest rate offered by the investment scheme to get an idea of how soon can you double your money. Selecting a scheme would be easier once you know which scheme will double your investments faster.
Formula for Rule of 72
Number of years required to double your money = 72/Rate of Return
How long will it take for your investment to double?