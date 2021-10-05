Bank FD vs PPF vs SSY vs Mutual funds: How fast will your money double?

Before you know how much time your money will take to grow, it's extremely important to decide the goals and investment tenure for which you want to invest. Then comes, shortlisting the schemes based on your goals and returns. Here we will find out how much time it takes for these investment schemes to double your investment. We will use 'Rule of 72' to see how fast will these investments double the invested money.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}