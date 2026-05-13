Bank FD vs SCSS: Which investment gives better returns over 5 years?

Safe investment options such as bank fixed deposits (FDs) and government-backed savings schemes, such as the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY), continue to attract investors seeking stability and predictable returns.

These instruments are especially appealing during periods of global uncertainty. The ongoing geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran have disrupted supply chains and pushed up oil and commodity prices, increasing volatility across markets. In such an environment, many investors prefer low-risk avenues that can help protect their capital while offering steady income.

Still, safety alone should not be the only factor driving investment decisions. Investors should also evaluate how much these instruments can generate over time. This brings up an important comparison: does the comfort and simplicity of a bank fixed deposit outweigh the potentially higher returns offered by government-backed schemes such as SCSS?

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is the interest rate difference between SCSS and a 5-year bank FD? ⌵ The SCSS scheme currently offers a fixed annual interest rate of 8.2%, which is revised quarterly. In contrast, prominent banks offer interest rates for a 5-year fixed deposit ranging from 6.05% to 6.50% per annum. 2 How much more can SCSS generate compared to bank FDs over 5 years? ⌵ On a ₹5 lakh investment over five years, SCSS can generate approximately ₹55,000 to ₹75,000 more than top bank fixed deposits. This difference is due to SCSS's higher fixed interest rate and sovereign backing. 3 What happens if an SCSS account is not extended after maturity? ⌵ If no extension request is made for an SCSS account after maturity, it does not automatically renew. The balance earns interest at the Post Office Savings Account rate of 4% from the maturity date until withdrawal, instead of the SCSS rate. 4 Can an SCSS account be partially extended? ⌵ No, investors are not allowed to make a partial extension under SCSS rules. The extension applies to the entire balance in the account on the date of maturity. 5 Who is eligible to invest in the Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS)? ⌵ Individuals aged 60 years and above are eligible. Those between 55 and 60 can also apply if they have retired under a superannuation or voluntary retirement scheme and open the account within one month of receiving retirement benefits. Retired defence personnel can invest from age 50.

Here is a closer look at how both options compare over a five-year period.

SCSS vs FD: The core difference The SCSS scheme is a government-backed small savings scheme. It currently offers investors a fixed annual interest rate of 8.2%. This interest rate is revised quarterly; it usually remains stable and predictable. It is designed for senior citizens to ensure they can bring clarity and predictability to their income flow, backed by solid sovereign security.

Bank FDs, on the other hand, are offered by prominent public, private, and small finance banks. These fixed deposits come with unique and attractive features, interest rates based on different tenures and terms.

For a 5-year fixed deposit, prominent banks such as SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank, among others, currently offer interest rates ranging from 6.05% to 6.50% per annum, according to the latest applicable interest rates.

Keeping the above factors in mind, let's compare the returns of different investment options to help one plan their long-term economic objectives accordingly.

Top FD vs SCSS comparison ( ₹ 5 lakh investment, 5 years)

Option Bank / Scheme Interest Rate (p.a.) Approx. Maturity Value ( ₹5 lakh) SCSS Government-backed scheme 8.2% ~ ₹ 7.40– ₹ 7.45 lakh FD ICICI Bank 6.50% ~ ₹ 6.85 lakh FD Axis Bank 6.45% ~ ₹ 6.82 lakh FD HDFC Bank 6.40% ~ ₹ 6.80 lakh FD Kotak Mahindra Bank 6.25% ~ ₹ 6.77 lakh FD State Bank of India 6.05% ~ ₹ 6.70 lakh

Note: The rates discussed above are recent as of May 2026. For complete details, tenures and other updates, refer to the official websites of the respective lending institutions.

What do the numbers really mean? Therefore, from the above data analysis, it is clear that on a ₹5 lakh investment over five years, SCSS can generate about ₹55,000 to ₹75,000 more than top bank FDs. Do remember, we have considered only general fixed deposits here, so that the discussion remains broader for aspiring investors.

The FD rates for senior citizens might be marginally higher in small finance banks, but would come with different limitations, particularly on tenors, safety, and lock-in periods, compared with general fixed deposits.

Furthermore, this difference in returns between SCSS and bank fixed deposits stems from key advantages, such as a higher fixed interest rate and sovereign backing, which help maintain stability even amid changing interest rate cycles.

In contrast, bank FDs are influenced by liquidity conditions, changes in bank policies and monetary policy, which generally keep their returns lower but more flexible across tenures and institutions.

Salient features of SCSS v Bank FDs at a glance

Here’s a crisp comparison in table form:

Feature Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS) Bank Fixed Deposit (FD) Returns Higher guaranteed returns Moderate, varies by bank Eligibility Senior citizens (60+) / eligible retirees Open to all investors Tenure / Lock-in Fixed 5-year lock-in (extendable by 3 years) Flexible (7 days to 10 years) Liquidity Limited; premature exit allowed with penalty Better liquidity; premature withdrawal/loan available Interest payout Quarterly payouts Monthly/quarterly/cumulative options Risk Very low (government-backed) Very low (bank-backed) Best suited for Retirees seeking stable income Investors needing flexibility

In conclusion, SCSS generally provides investors with higher returns (especially on ₹5 lakh over 5 years), while FDs offer greater flexibility and easier access to funds.

Still, before locking in your funds on any particular investment product, you should clearly understand the associated terms, conditions and features and consider having a fair discussion with a certified financial advisor so that your investment decisions are always backed by professional advice, and investing remains a pleasant experience.