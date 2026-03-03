Bank FDs earn up to 7.5%! Check latest interest rate for March 2026—compare SBI, HDFC, ICICI and Yes Bank fixed deposits

Fixed deposits are a safe and reliable investment tool for conservative investors to earn consistent long-term returns. Compared to simply parking your money in a savings account, a fixed deposit or FD, allows you to allocate a lumpsum amount to a financial institution for a fixed period of time and for a fixed rate of interest. FDs also tend to have higher interest rate that a savings account.

FDs are great financial tools when saving for specific goals and can be automated so that the deductions from your bank account ensures a neat, fixed amount put aside each month. At the end of tenure, ranging from 7 days to up to 10 years, you can choose to have the principal and interest deposited into your account or renewed as another FD, if the rates are appealing to you.

However, some research on the options available and prevalent rates is advisable before you invest in an FD. The best way to do this is compare interest rates offered by different banks.

Overall, most banks tend to offer a higher interest on the mid to longer term deposits, compared to shorter tenures. Generally, the rates also taper off when it comes to deposits that run longer than three years. Additionally, almost all banks give somewhat higher interest to depositors who are senior citizens (above the age of 60) compared to regular investors.

Here's a look at the latest FD interest rates offered by the biggest banks (state and private) in India across tenors.

State Bank of India (SBI) Highest FD rate at India's largest public sector lender is for deposit tenure of two years, less than three years at 6.45% for regular public and 6.95% for senior citizens, according to data on the official website at time of writing.

Senior citizens also have the five years and up to 10 years tenure deposit at SBI, which gives them a higher 7.05% returns, compared to 6.05% for regular customers.

State Bank of India - Fixed Deposit rates Tenor Existing Rates for Public Existing Rates for Senior Citizen 7 days to 45 days 3.05 3.55 46 days to 179 days 4.9 5.4 180 days to 210 days 5.65 6.15 211 days to less than 1 year 5.9 6.4 1 Year to less than 2 years 6.25 6.75 2 years to less than 3 years 6.45 6.95 3 years to less than 5 years 6.3 6.8 5 years and up to 10 years 6.05 7.05 All rates w.e.f. 15/07/2025, Source: SBI website

HDFC Bank HDFC Bank offers the highest interest rate of 6.95% for senior citizens who invest in FDs of tenures ranging from 18 months to less than three years period.

For regular customers, India's largest private sector lender's highest interest rate offer is at 6.45% for deposits ranging from 18 months to less than three years, according to data on the official website at time of writing.

HDFC Bank - Fixed Deposit rates Tenor Bucket Interest Rate Senior Citizen Rates 7 - 14 days 2.75% 3.25% 15-29 days 2.75% 3.25% 30-45 days 3.25% 3.75% 46-60 days 4.25% 4.75% 61-89 days 4.25% 4.75% 90 days <= 6 months 4.25% 4.75% 6 months 1 day <=9 months 5.50% 6.00% 9 months 1 day to < 1 Year 5.75% 6.25% 1 Year to < 15 months 6.25% 6.75% 15 months to < 18 months 6.35% 6.85% 18 months to < 21 months 6.45% 6.95% 21 months to 2 years 6.45% 6.95% 2 Years 1 day to < 2 Year 11 Months 6.45% 6.95% 2 Years 11 Months (35 months) 6.45% 6.95% 2 Years 11 Months 1 day <= 3 Year 6.45% 6.95% 3 Years 1 day to < 4 Years 7 Months 6.40% 6.90% 4 Year 7 Months (55 months) 6.40% 6.90% 4 Year 7 Months 1 day <=5 Years 6.40% 6.90% 5 Years 1 day to 10 Years 6.15% 6.65% Applicable from 17th December, 2025, Source: HDFC Bank

ICICI Bank India's second largest private bank offers the highest interest rate of 7.10% for senior citizens who invest in deposits of three to five years, and the five years tax saver FD, according to data on the official website at time of writing.

For regular customers, ICICI Bank's highest interest rate offer is at 6.50% for deposits ranging from 3-10 years, and the five years tax saver FD.

ICICI Bank - Fixed Deposit rates Tenure General Citizen Senior Citizen 7 to 45 Days 2.75% 3.25% 46 to 90 Days 4% 4.50% 91 to 184 Days 4.50% 5% 185 to < 1 Year 5.50% 6% 1 Year to < 18 Months 6.25% 6.75% 18 Months to 2 Years 6.30% 6.80% 2 Years 1 Day to 3 Years 6.45% 6.95% 3 Years 1 Day to 5 Years 6.50% 7.10% 5 Years 1 Day to 10 Years 6.50% 7% 5Y (Tax Saver FD) 6.50% 7.10% All rates w.e.f. from March 3, 2026, Source: ICICI Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank Kotak Mahindra Bank offers the highest interest rate of 7.20% for senior citizens who invest in deposits ranging from the one-year and three-month period to less than three years.

For regular customers, the lender's highest interest rate offer is at 6.70% for deposits ranging from the one-year and three-month period to less than three years FD, according to data on the official website at time of writing.

Kotak Mahindra Bank - Fixed Deposit rates Maturity Periods Regular Senior Citizen 7 - 14 Days 2.75% 3.25% 15 - 30 Days 2.75% 3.25% 31 - 45 Days 3.00% 3.50% 46 - 90 Days 3.50% 4.00% 91 Days 4.25% 4.75% 92 Days - 179 Days 4.25% 4.75% 180 Days 5.50% 6.00% 181 Days to 269 Days 5.50% 6.00% 270 Days 5.50% 6.00% 271 Days to 363 Days 6.00% 6.50% 364 Days 6.00% 6.50% 365 Days to less than 15 Months 6.50% 7.00% 15 Months - less than 18 Months 6.70% 7.20% 18 months - less than 2 years 6.70% 7.20% 2 years- less than 3 years 6.70% 7.20% 3 years and above but less than 4 years 6.40% 6.90% 4 years and above but less than 5 years 6.40% 6.90% 5 years and above upto and inclusive of 10 years 6.25% 6.75% FD rates effective from 11th Feb 2026, Source: Kotak Mahindra Bank

Yes Bank The private lender offers the highest interest rate of 7.75% for senior citizens who invest in deposits ranging from three years to more than five years, according to data on the official website at time of writing. It is also the highest rate offered among the biggest banks listed in this article.

Further, for regular customers, Yes Bank's highest interest rate offer is at 7% for deposits ranging from the one-and-a-half year to FD of more than five years.

YES Bank - Fixed Deposit rates Period Regular Senior Citizen 7 days to 14 days 3.25% 3.75% 15 days to 45 days 3.50% 4.00% 46 days to 90 days 4.50% 5.00% 91 days to 120 days 4.75% 5.25% 121 days to 180 days 4.75% 5.25% 181 days to 271 days 6.00% 6.50% 272 days to 335 days 6.25% 6.75% 336 days to < 12 months 6.50% 7.00% 12 months 6.65% 7.15% 12 months 1 day < 18 months 6.75% 7.25% 18 months 6.75% 7.25% 18 months 1 day < 24 months 7.00% 7.50% 24 months < 36 months 7.00% 7.50% 36 months to < 60 months 7.00% 7.75% 60 months 6.75% 7.50% 60 months 1 day to <= 120 months 6.75% 7.50% FD Rates w.e.f. 1st December, 2025, Source: Yes Bank

(All rates are as mentioned on the respective bank's official website, at time of writing on 3 March 2026)