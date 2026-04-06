Bank FDs earn up to 7.75%! Check latest interest rate in April 2026—compare SBI, HDFC, ICICI and Yes Bank fixed deposits

FD rates comparison: Here's a look at the latest bank fixed deposit rates offered by the biggest lenders State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Yes Bank.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated6 Apr 2026, 06:06 PM IST
FD rates comparison: Here's a look at the latest bank fixed deposit rates offered by the biggest lenders State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Yes Bank.
FD rates comparison: Here's a look at the latest bank fixed deposit rates offered by the biggest lenders State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Yes Bank. (Representative Image)

Fixed deposits are a safe and reliable investment tool for conservative investors to earn consistent long-term returns. Compared to simply parking your money in a savings account, a fixed deposit or FD, allows you to allocate a lumpsum amount to a financial institution for a fixed period of time and for a fixed rate of interest. FDs also tend to have higher interest rate that a savings account.

FDs are great financial tools when saving for specific goals and can be automated so that the deductions from your bank account ensures a neat, fixed amount put aside each month. At the end of tenure, ranging from 7 days to up to 10 years, you can choose to have the principal and interest deposited into your account or renewed as another FD, if the rates are appealing to you.

However, some research on the options available and prevalent rates is advisable before you invest in an FD. The best way to do this is compare interest rates offered by different banks.

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Overall, most banks tend to offer a higher interest on the mid to longer term deposits, compared to shorter tenures. Generally, the rates also taper off when it comes to deposits that run longer than three years. Additionally, almost all banks give somewhat higher interest to depositors who are senior citizens (above the age of 60) compared to regular investors.

Here's a look at the latest FD interest rates offered by the biggest banks (state and private) in India across tenors.

State Bank of India (SBI)

Highest FD rate at India's largest public sector lender is for deposit tenure of two years, less than three years at 6.45% for regular public and 6.95% for senior citizens, according to data on the official website at time of writing.

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Senior citizens also have the five years and up to 10 years tenure deposit at SBI, which gives them a higher 7.05% returns, compared to 6.05% for regular customers.

State Bank of India - Fixed Deposit rates
TenorExisting Rates for PublicExisting Rates for Senior Citizen
7 days to 45 days3.053.55
46 days to 179 days4.95.4
180 days to 210 days5.656.15
211 days to less than 1 year5.96.4
1 Year to less than 2 years6.256.75
2 years to less than 3 years6.456.95
3 years to less than 5 years6.36.8
5 years and up to 10 years6.057.05
All rates w.e.f. 15/07/2025, Source: SBI website

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank offers the highest interest rate of 7.20% for senior citizens who invest in deposits ranging from the one-year and three-months to one-year and six months period to less than three years.

For regular customers, the lender's highest interest rate offer is at 6.70% for deposits ranging from the one-year and three-months to one-year and six months period to less than three years FD, according to data on the official website at time of writing.

Kotak Mahindra Bank - Fixed Deposit rates
Maturity PeriodsRegularSenior Citizen
7 - 14 Days2.75%3.25%
15 - 30 Days2.75%3.25%
31 - 45 Days3.00%3.50%
46 - 90 Days3.50%4.00%
91 Days4.25%4.75%
92 Days - 179 Days4.25%4.75%
180 Days5.50%6.00%
181 Days to 269 Days5.50%6.00%
270 Days5.50%6.00%
271 Days to 363 Days6.00%6.50%
364 Days6.00%6.50%
365 Days to less than 15 Months6.50%7.00%
15 Months - less than 18 Months6.70%7.20%
18 months - less than 2 years6.70%7.20%
2 years- less than 3 years6.70%7.20%
3 years and above but less than 4 years6.40%6.90%
4 years and above but less than 5 years6.40%6.90%
5 years and above upto and inclusive of 10 years6.25%6.75%
FD rates effective from 11th Feb 2026, Source: Kotak Mahindra Bank

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank offers the highest interest rate of 6.95% for senior citizens who invest in FDs of tenures ranging from 18 months to three years period.

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For regular customers, India's largest private sector lender's highest interest rate offer is at 6.50% for deposits for more than three years to less than five years (four years and seven months), according to data on the official website at time of writing.

HDFC Bank - Fixed Deposit rates
Tenor BucketInterest RateSenior Citizen Rates
7 - 14 days2.75%3.25%
15-29 days2.75%3.25%
30-45 days3.25%3.75%
46-60 days4.25%4.75%
61-89 days4.25%4.75%
90 days <= 6 months4.25%4.75%
6 months 1 day <=9 months5.50%6.00%
9 months 1 day to < 1 Year 5.75%6.25%
1 Year to < 15 months6.25%6.75%
15 months to < 18 months6.35%6.85%
18 months to < 21 months6.45%6.95%
21 months to 2 years6.45%6.95%
2 Years 1 day to < 2 Year 11 Months6.45%6.95%
2 Years 11 Months (35 months)6.45%6.95%
2 Years 11 Months 1 day <= 3 Year6.45%6.95%
3 Years 1 day to < 4 Years 7 Months6.50%7.00%
4 Year 7 Months (55 months)6.40%6.90%
4 Year 7 Months 1 day <=5 Years6.40%6.90%
5 Years 1 day to 10 Years6.15%6.65%
Applicable from 6th March 2026, Source: HDFC Bank

Yes Bank

The private lender offers the highest interest rate of 7.75% for senior citizens who invest in deposits ranging from three years to more than five years, according to data on the official website at time of writing. It is also the highest rate offered among the biggest banks listed in this article.

Further, for regular customers, Yes Bank's highest interest rate offer is at 7% for deposits ranging from the one-and-a-half year to FD of more than five years.

YES Bank - Fixed Deposit rates
PeriodRegularSenior Citizen
7 days to 14 days3.25%3.75%
15 days to 45 days3.50%4.00%
46 days to 90 days4.50%5.00%
91 days to 120 days4.75%5.25%
121 days to 180 days4.75%5.25%
181 days to 271 days6.00%6.50%
272 days to 335 days6.25%6.75%
336 days to < 12 months6.50%7.00%
12 months6.65%7.15%
12 months 1 day < 18 months6.75%7.25%
18 months6.75%7.25%
18 months 1 day < 24 months7.00%7.50%
24 months < 35 months7.00%7.50%
35 months6.90%7.40%
35 months and 1 day to < 36 months7.00%7.50%
36 months to < 60 months7.00%7.75%
60 months6.75%7.50%
60 months 1 day to <= 120 months6.75%7.50%
FD Rates w.e.f. 5th March 2026, Source: Yes Bank

ICICI Bank

India's second largest private bank offers the highest interest rate of 7.10% for senior citizens who invest in deposits of three to five years, and the five years tax saver FD, according to data on the official website at time of writing.

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For regular customers, ICICI Bank's highest interest rate offer is at 6.50% for deposits ranging from 3-10 years, and the five years tax saver FD.

ICICI Bank - Fixed Deposit rates
TenureGeneral CitizenSenior Citizen
7 to 45 Days2.75%3.25%
46 to 90 Days4%4.50%
91 to 184 Days4.50%5%
185 to < 1 Year5.50%6%
1 Year to < 18 Months6.25%6.75%
18 Months to 2 Years6.30%6.80%
2 Years 1 Day to 3 Years6.45%6.95%
3 Years 1 Day to 5 Years6.50%7.10%
5 Years 1 Day to 10 Years6.50%7%
5Y (Tax Saver FD)6.50%7.10%
All rates w.e.f. from 6th April 2026, Source: ICICI Bank

(All rates are as mentioned on the respective bank's official website, at time of writing on 6 April 2026)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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