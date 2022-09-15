Bank FDs for children: How interest income will be taxed

In order to ensure that the interest for full 15 years becomes taxable in the hands of your child at the time of maturity, the original tenure of the fixed deposit should be 15 years so as to ensure that it matures when he becomes a major. In case the tenure is less than this period and the fixed deposit is renewed even automatically during the period of your son’s minority, the interest component on such renewed fixed deposit should be added to your income as the interest is deemed to have been received by you on the renewal of the fixed deposit though not actually credited to your account. Since the interest for full 15 years will be taxed at once, you need to evaluate the option of offering the income on accrual basis to minimise the overall tax liability.