Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Money / Personal Finance /  Bank FDs: These small finance banks offer the highest FD interest rates

Bank FDs: These small finance banks offer the highest FD interest rates

These days, small savings banks provide consistent interest rates.
1 min read . 02:58 PM ISTLivemint

  • Comparing the latest fixed deposit rates in other banks is essential while investing in a new fixed deposit.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI: While investing in fixed deposits or FDs, customers prefer investing in banks' FDs because it is considered a safe investment option.

NEW DELHI: While investing in fixed deposits or FDs, customers prefer investing in banks' FDs because it is considered a safe investment option.

These days, small savings banks provide consistent interest rates. Those who generally prefer investing in FDs for three to five years can look for such deposits.

These days, small savings banks provide consistent interest rates. Those who generally prefer investing in FDs for three to five years can look for such deposits.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

However, comparing the latest fixed deposit rates in other banks is essential while investing in a new fixed deposit.

Here are the latest small finance bank fixed deposit rates. The top three banks are offering interest rates of more than 7%.

View Full Image
Disclaimer: Data as on respective banks' website on 16 Sep 2022; For each year range, the maximum offered interest rate is considered; interest rate is for a normal fixed deposit amount below RS 1 crore. Compiled by BankBazaar.com.
Click on the image to enlarge

These are cumulative small finance bank FDs. It means the interest you earn gets reinvested on the initial deposit regularly. For instance, if you have purchased a two-year FD, the interest earned in every quarter will get added to the initial deposit. In the next quarter, the interest is calculated on the increased initial deposit (initial deposit + interest from previous quarters). Thus, the amount on which the interest is calculated goes up every quarter.

While such FDs, you must also check the terms and conditions of the scheme. You can buy such FDs by visiting their website or nearest bank branch. Once you have invested the money in such FD, you get the receipt on your email address if investing online. Or, if visiting a bank, you get the receipt from the bank after a successful investment.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.