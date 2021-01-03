Bank fixed deposit (FD) interest rates at 7.5%. Latest rates here

Jana Small Finance Bank gives 2.5% to 7.25% interest on FDs ranging from 7 days to 10 years. Senior citizens get an additional 50 basis points on these deposits. These deposits will fetch interest rate ranging from 3% to 7.75% for senior citizens. The bank gives the highest rate of interest on deposits with maturity period 3 years to less than 5 years. These deposits will fetch an interest rate of 7.25% and 7.75% to general customers and senior citizens respectively. Jana Small Finance Bank latest FD interest rates are with effect from 22 December.