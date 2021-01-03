Bank fixed deposit (FD) interest rates at 7.5%. Latest rates here

Bank fixed deposit (FD) interest rates at 7.5%. Latest rates here3 min read . 07:59 AM IST
Some Small Finance Banks are offering more than 7.5% interest to general customers, and 8% to senior citizen across select maturities
Some Small Finance Banks are offering more than 7.5% interest to general customers, and 8% to senior citizen across select maturities
There are many banks that offer interest rates ranging from 7% to 7.5% on fixed deposits (FDs). Top lenders like State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and others offer FDs ranging from 7 days to 10 years. Some Small Finance Banks are offering more than 7.5% interest to general customers, and 8% to senior citizen across select maturities. These banks have also reduced the interest rate in the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier these banks were offering upto 9% interest rate.
There are many banks that offer interest rates ranging from 7% to 7.5% on fixed deposits (FDs). Top lenders like State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and others offer FDs ranging from 7 days to 10 years. Some Small Finance Banks are offering more than 7.5% interest to general customers, and 8% to senior citizen across select maturities. These banks have also reduced the interest rate in the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier these banks were offering upto 9% interest rate.
Jana Small Finance Bank latest FD interest rates
Jana Small Finance Bank latest FD interest rates
Jana Small Finance Bank gives 2.5% to 7.25% interest on FDs ranging from 7 days to 10 years. Senior citizens get an additional 50 basis points on these deposits. These deposits will fetch interest rate ranging from 3% to 7.75% for senior citizens. The bank gives the highest rate of interest on deposits with maturity period 3 years to less than 5 years. These deposits will fetch an interest rate of 7.25% and 7.75% to general customers and senior citizens respectively. Jana Small Finance Bank latest FD interest rates are with effect from 22 December.
7-14 days 2.50%
15-60 days 3%
61-90 days 3.75%
91-180 days 4.5%
181-364 days 6%
1 Year[365 Days] 6.75%
> 1 Year - 2 Years 7.00%
>2 Years-3 Years 7.00%
> 3 Year- < 5 Years 7.25%
5 Years 7.00%
> 5 Years - 10 Years 6.50%
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank latest FD interest rates
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank gives interest rate ranging from 3% to 7% to general public and 3.50% to 7.50% to senior citizens on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years. The bank gives the highest rate of interest on deposits with maturity period 700 days. These deposits will fetch senior citizens 7.5% interest. For general cutomers, the rate of interest will be 7%. These deposits are with effect from 19 October.
7 Days to 45 Days 3%
46 Days to 90 Days 3.25%
91 Days to 180 Days 4%
181 Days to 364 Days 6%
365 Days to 699 Days 6.75%
700 Days 7%
701 Days to 3652 Days 6.75%
Suryoday Small Finance Bank latest FD interest rates
Suryoday Bank FD rate ranges from 4% to 7.50% for general customers. The bank gives the highest rate of interest on deposits maturing in 5 years. These deposits will fetch an interest rate of 7.50%. Suryoday Bank latest FD interest rates are with effect from 15 September.
7 days to 14 days 4.00%
15 days to 45 days 4.00%
46 days to 90 days 5.00%
91 days to 6 months 5.50%
Above 6 months to 9 months 6.25%
Above 9 months to less than 1 Year 6.50%
1 Year to 2 years 6.75%
Above 2 Years to 3 Years 7.15%
Above 3 Years to less than 5 Years 7.25%
5 Years 7.50%
Above 5 years to 10 years 7%
North East Small Finance Bank latest FD interest rates
North East Small Finance Bank gives interest rate ranging from 3% to 7.5% on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years. The bank gives the highest rate of interest on deposits maturing in 730 days to less than 1095 days. These deposits will fetch interests 7.5% . Nort East Small Finance Bank latest FD interest rates are with effect from 14 September.
7-14 Days 3%
15-29 Days 3%
30-45 Days 3.25%
46-90 Days 4%
91-180 Days 4.25%
181-364 Days 5.25%
365 days to 729 days 7%
730 days to less than 1095 7.50%
1096 days to less than 1825 days 6.50%
1826 days to less than 3650 days 6.25%
