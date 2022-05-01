Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Money / Personal Finance /  Bank fixed deposit (FD) latest rates: What SBI, HDFC Bank and ICICI offer

Bank fixed deposit (FD) latest rates: What SBI, HDFC Bank and ICICI offer

Bank fixed deposit (FD) latest rates: The rate of interest on a FD is determined by the principal amount invested and the term of the investment.
2 min read . 12:50 PM IST Livemint

Let's take a look at the latest FD interest rates offered by SBI, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Fixed deposits (FDs) is one of the most popular investment instruments in our country, especially among senior citizens. Investment ease and guaranteed returns make FD an ideal investment option for not only elderly but also those who do not want to risk their hard earned savings.

Fixed deposits (FDs) is one of the most popular investment instruments in our country, especially among senior citizens. Investment ease and guaranteed returns make FD an ideal investment option for not only elderly but also those who do not want to risk their hard earned savings.

The rate of interest on a FD is determined by the principal amount invested and the term of the investment.  So it's always important to compare the FD rates offered by various banks before investing.

The rate of interest on a FD is determined by the principal amount invested and the term of the investment.  So it's always important to compare the FD rates offered by various banks before investing.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Let's take a look at the latest FD interest rates offered by SBI, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.

HDFC Bank latest FD rates

Private lender HDFC Bank has increased the interest rates on fixed deposits of less than 2 crore on some tenures, according to the lender's website. The new fixed deposit (FD) rates are with effect from 20 April 2022. HDFC Bank offers 2.50 per cent to 5.60 per cent interest rates on deposits maturing in 7 days to ten years for the general public.

HDFC Bank latest FD interest rates (below 2 crore) for general public

7 - 14 days 2.50%
15 - 29 days 2.50%
30 - 45 days3.00%
61 - 90 days3.00%
91 days - 6 months3.50%
6 months 1 day - 9 months4.40%
9 months 1 day < 1 Year4.40%
1 year 4.40%
1 year 1 day - 2 years5.10%
2 years 1 day - 3 years 5.20%
3 year 1 day- 5 years 5.45%
5 years 1 day - 10 years5.60%

SBI latest FD interest rates

SBI FDs between 7 days to 10 years will give 2.9% to 5.5% to general customers. Senior citizens will get 50 basis points (bps) extra on these deposits -3.4 %to 6.30%. These rates are effective from 15 February 2022.

SBI latest FD interest rates (below 2 crore) for general public

7 days to 45 days2.90%
46 days to 179 days3.90%
180 days to 210 days4.40%
211 days to less than 1 year4.40%
5.50%5.10%
2 years to less than 3 years 5.20%
3 years to less than 5 years 5.45%
5 years and up to 10 years5.50%

ICICI Bank latest FD interest rates

ICICI Bank is giving interest rates ranging from 2.50% to 5.60% on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years. These rates are with effect from 20 January 2022

ICICI Bank latest FD interest rates (below 2 crore) for general public

15 days to 29 days2.50%
30 days to 45 days 3.00%
46 days to 60 days 3.00%
61 days to 90 days3.00%
91 days to 120 days 3.50%
121 days to 150 days 3.50%
151 days to 184 days 3.50%
185 days to 210 days 4.40%
211 days to 270 days 4.40%
271 days to 289 days4.40%
290 days to less than 1 year5%
390 days to less than 15 months5%
15 months to less than 18 months5%
18 months to 2 years 5%
2 years 1 day to 3 years5.20%
3 years 1 day to 5 years5.45%
5 years 1 day to 10 years5.60%

Why are banks increasing FD interest rates?

“Inflation is one of the major causes that affects interest rate levels. The higher the inflation rate, the more interest rates are likely to rise. This occurs because lenders will demand higher interest rates as compensation for the decrease in purchasing power of the money they are paid in the future. As the inflation rate in India is on a higher trajectory, most of the banks are increasing FD rates to protect the consumer against future rises in inflation," said Ravi Singhal of GCL Securities.