Bank fixed deposit (FD) latest rates: What SBI, HDFC Bank and ICICI offer

Why are banks increasing FD interest rates?

“Inflation is one of the major causes that affects interest rate levels. The higher the inflation rate, the more interest rates are likely to rise. This occurs because lenders will demand higher interest rates as compensation for the decrease in purchasing power of the money they are paid in the future. As the inflation rate in India is on a higher trajectory, most of the banks are increasing FD rates to protect the consumer against future rises in inflation," said Ravi Singhal of GCL Securities.