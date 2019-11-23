Bank fixed deposit (FD) is considered one of the most preferred investment. As compared to commercial banks, small finance banks offer higher interest rates on fixed deposits. Fincare Small Finance Bank offer 9% interest rate on select maturities for general customers, whereas Suryoday Small Finance Bank and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank offer 8.5% and 8.75% interest rates in select buckets.

Fincare Small Finance Bank latest FD interest rates (below ?2 crore) for general public

For deposits maturing in 7 days to 90 days, Fincare Small Finance Bank gives 4% interest. For 91 days to 180 days, 6%, 181 days to 364 days, 7% interest rates. For deposits maturing in 12 months to 15 months and 15 months 1 day to 18 months, the bank gives 8% and 8.25% interest, respectively. FDs maturing in 18 months 1 day to 21 months will fetch 8.5% interest and deposits maturing in 21 months 1 day to 24 months will give 8.75% interest. Fincare Small Finance Bank gives highest interest at the rate of 9% on FDs maturing in 24 months 1 day to 36 months. FDs with 3 year 1 day to 5 years and 5 years 1 day to 7 years will fetch an interest rate of 8% and 7%, respectively.

7 days to 45 days- 4%

46 days to 90 days-4%

91 days to 180 days-6%

181 days to 364 days-7%

12 months to 15 months-8%

15 months 1 day to 18 months-8.25%

18 months 1 day to 21 months-8.5%

21 months 1 day to 24 months-8.75%

24 months 1 day to 36 months-9%

3 year 1 day to 5 years-8%

5 years 1 day to 7 years-7%

Senior citizens will get 50 basis points over and above general customers. FDs maturing in 7 days to 7 years will fetch an interest rate ranging between 4.50% to 9.50%.

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank latest FD interest rates (below ?2 crore) for general public

FDs with maturity period 7 days to 45 days and 46 days to 90 days will fetch 4.75% and 5.50% interest, respectively. For 91 days to 180 days, the bank gives 6.75% interest, for 181 days to 270 days, the bank gives 7.00% interest. Deposits maturing in 271 days to less than 1 year will fetch you an interest rate of 7.25%. On deposits maturing in 1 year to 455 days, the bank gives 8.20%. Utkarsh Small Finance Bank gives the highest interest rate on deposits maturing in 456 days to less than 2 years. The bank gives 8.5% interest rate on these deposits. On deposits maturing in 2 years to less than 5 years, the bank gives 8.00%. On 5 years FDs, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank gives 8.35%, and on 5 years to 10 years FDs, it gives 7.75% interest.

7 days to 15 days-4.75%

16 days to 28 days-4.75%

29 days to 45 days-4.75%

46 days to 90 days-5.50%

91 days to 180 days-6.75%

181 days to 270 days-7.00%

271 days to less than 1 year-7.25%

1 year to 455 days-8.20%

456 days to less than 2 years-8.50%

2 years to less than 5 years-8.00%

5 years-8.35%

Above 5 years to 10 years-7.75%

Senior citizens will get 50 basis points over and above the general customers. FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years will fetch an interest rate ranging between 5.25% to 9.00%.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank latest FD interest rates (below ?2 crore) for general public

For deposits maturing in 7 to 45 days, Suryoday Small Finance Bank gives 4% interest. For 46 days to 90 days, 91 days to 6 months, Above 6 months to 9 months, the bank gives 5%, 5.5% and 7.50% interest respectively. FDs maturing in above 9 months to less than 1 year will fetch 7.75% interest and 1 Year to 1 Year 6 months will fetch 8.35%. Deposits maturing in above 1 year 6 months to 2 years will give you 8.50% interest in Suryoday Small Finance Bank. The bank gives highest interest for deposits maturing above 2 years to 3 years at 8.75%. Term deposits maturing in above 3 years to less than 5 years, the bank gives 8.00%. For 5 years term deposit, the bank gives 8.25%. For FDs maturing in 5 to 10 years, Suryoday Small Finance Bank gives 7.25%

7 days to 14 days 4.00%

15 days to 45 days 4.00%

46 days to 90 days 5.00%

91 days to 6 months 5.50%

Above 6 months to 9 months 7.50%

Above 9 months to less than 1 Year 7.75%

1 Year to 1 Year 6 months 8.35%

Above 1 year 6 months to 2 years 8.50%

Above 2 Years to 3 Years 8.75%

Above 3 Years to less than 5 Years 8.00%

5 Years 8.25%

Above 5 years to 10 years 7.25%

Senior citizens will get interest ranging between 4.50% to 9.25% on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years







