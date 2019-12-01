Fixed deposits (FD), also known as term deposits are low risk savings option which offer guaranteed return at the end of the tenure. Their duration can vary from 7 days to 10 years. All the major banks, including State Bank of India, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank and others have been lowering the interest rates in last few months. But there are some small finance banks which are giving more than 8% interest to general customers.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank latest FD interest rates (below ?2 crore) for general public

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, which is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on 2nd December, offers more than 8% interest on FDs in select buckets. For 7-29 days, 30-89 days and 90-179 days, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank gives interest 5.50%, 6.25% and 6.75% respectively. For deposits maturing in 180 days to 364 days, the bank gives 7 % interest. On deposits maturing in 1 year to 2 years, Small Finance Bank gives 8.1% interest. For deposits maturing in 2 years and 1 day to 734 days, the bank gives 7.50%. Small Finance Bank gives 8.15% on deposits maturing in 735 days. For 736 days to 798 days, the bank offers an interest rate of 7.50%. Small Finance Bank gives the highest interest on deposits maturing in 799 days. These deposits fetch an interest rate of 8.30% in Small Finance Bank. For 800 days to 3 years, 3 years and 1 day to 5 years and 5 years and 1 day to 10 years, Small Finance Bank gives 7.50%, 7.00% and 6.50% interest rates respectively. The bank gives additional 50 basis points interest rate to senior citizens on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years.

7 days to 29 days 5.50%

30 days to 89 days 6.25%

90 days to 179 days 6.75%

180 days to 364 days 7.00%

1 year to 2 years 8.10%

2 years and 1 day to 734 days 7.50%

735 days 8.15%

736 days to 798 days 7.50%

799 days 8.30%

800 days to 3 years 7.50%

3 years and 1 day to 5 years 7.00%

5 years and 1 day to 10 years 6.50%

Equitas Small Finance Bank latest FD interest rates (below ?2 crore) for general public

Chennai-based Equitas Small Finance Bank offers interest rate ranging from 5% to 8% to general public. Senior citizens get 60 basis points extra over and above the normal FD rates. The bank gives 8% interest on deposits maturing in 888 days. For FDs maturing in 7-14 days, 15-29 days, 30-45 days, Equitas Small Finance Bank gives 5%,5.5% and 6% interest respectively. For FDs maturing in 46 to 90 days, the bank offers 6.25% interest. For 91 to 180 days, the bank gives 6.50% interest. Deposits maturing in 181 days to 270 days will fetch an interest rate of 6.75% and FDs maturing in 271 days to 18 months will fetch an interest rate of 7.50% in Equitas Small Finance Bank. FDs maturing in 18 months 1 day to 2 years will get you 7.70% interest. The bank gives 7.80% interest for deposits maturing in 2 years to 3 years. FDs maturing in 3 years to 10 years will fetch an interest rate of 7% in Equitas Small Finance Bank

7 - 14 days 5.00%

15 - 29 days 5.50%

30 - 45 days 6.00%

46 - 62 days 6.25%

63 - 90 days 6.25%

91 - 120 days 6.50%

121 - 180 days 6.50%

181 - 210 days 6.75%

211 - 270 days 6.75%

271 - 364 days 7.50%

1 year to 18 months 7.50%

18 months 1 day to 2 years 7.70%

2 years 1 day to 887 days 7.80%

888 days 8.00%

889 day to 3 years 7.80%

3 years 1 day to 4 years 7.00%

4 years 1 day to 5 years 7.00%

5 years 1 day to 10 years 7.00%

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank latest FD interest rates (below ?2 crore) for general public

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank gives 4.75% and 5.50% interest on FDs with maturity period 7 days to 45 days and 46 days to 90 days respectively. For 91 days to 180 days, the bank gives 6.75% interest, for 181 days to 270 days, the bank gives 7.00% interest. Deposits maturing in 271 days to less than 1 year will fetch you an interest rate of 7.25%. On deposits maturing in 1 year to 455 days, the bank gives 8.20%. Utkarsh Small Finance Bank gives the highest interest rate on deposits maturing in 456 days to less than 2 years. The bank gives 8.5% interest rate on these deposits. On deposits maturing in 2 years to less than 5 years, the bank gives 8.00%. On 5 years FDs, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank gives 8.35%, and on 5 years to 10 years FDs, it gives 7.75% interest. Senior citizens will get 50 basis points over and above the general customers. FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years will fetch an interest rate ranging between 5.25% to 9.00%.

7 days to 15 days-4.75%

16 days to 28 days-4.75%

29 days to 45 days-4.75%

46 days to 90 days-5.50%

91 days to 180 days-6.75%

181 days to 270 days-7.00%

271 days to less than 1 year-7.25%

1 year to 455 days-8.20%

456 days to less than 2 years-8.50%

2 years to less than 5 years-8.00%

5 years-8.35%

Above 5 years to 10 years-7.75%

Suryoday Small Finance Bank latest FD interest rates (below ?2 crore) for general public

For deposits maturing in 7 to 45 days, Suryoday Small Finance Bank gives 4% interest. For 46 days to 90 days, 91 days to 6 months, Above 6 months to 9 months, the bank gives 5%, 5.5% and 7.50% interest respectively. FDs maturing in above 9 months to less than 1 year will fetch 7.75% interest and 1 Year to 1 Year 6 months will fetch 8.35%. Deposits maturing in above 1 year 6 months to 2 years will give you 8.50% interest in Suryoday Small Finance Bank. The bank gives highest interest for deposits maturing above 2 years to 3 years at 8.75%. Term deposits maturing in above 3 years to less than 5 years, the bank gives 8.00%. For 5 years term deposit, the bank gives 8.25%. For FDs maturing in 5 to 10 years, Suryoday Small Finance Bank gives 7.25%. Senior citizens will get interest ranging between 4.50% to 9.25% on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years

