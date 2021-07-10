Bank fixed deposit (FD) rates compared: SBI vs HDFC Bank vs ICICI vs Axis Bank

SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank offer FD tenures ranging from 7 days to 10 years



A fixed deposit (FD) is an investment product offered by banks. State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank offer FD tenures ranging from 7 days to 10 years. FD interest rates of different banks vary by deposit amount, deposit tenure and type of depositor. So, before parking your money in a term deposit it's always better to compare the interest rates offered by various banks.

SBI FDs between 7 days to 10 years will give 2.9% to 5.4% to general customers. Senior citizens will get 50 basis points (bps) extra on these deposits. These rates are effective from 8 January 2021.

7 days to 45 days - 2.9%

46 days to 179 days - 3.9%

180 days to 210 days - 4.4%

211 days to less than 1 year - 4.4%

1 year to less than 2 years - 5%

HDFC Bank latest FD rates

HDFC Bank offers interest ranging from 2.50% to 5.50% on deposits maturing between 7 days and 10 years. These rates are effective from 21 May 2021. HDFC Bank offers interest rates from 3% to 6.25% on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years to senior citizens.

7 - 14 days 2.50%

15 - 29 days 2.50%

30 - 45 days 3%

61 - 90 days 3%

91 days - 6 months 3.5%

6 months 1 day - 9 months 4.4%

9 months 1 day < 1 Year 4.4%

1 year - 4.9%

1 year 1 day - 2 years 4.9%

2 years 1 day - 3 years 5.15%

3 year 1 day- 5 years 5.30%

5 years 1 day - 10 years 5.50%

ICICI Bank latest FD rates

ICICI Bank gives interest rates ranging from 2.5% to 5.50% on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years. These rates are applicable from 21 October. Senior citizens will continue to get a 50 basis points (bps) higher interest rate than others.

7 days to 14 days - 2.50%

15 days to 29 days - 2.50%

30 days to 45 days - 3%

46 days to 60 days - 3%

61 days to 90 days- 3%

91 days to 120 days - 3.5%

121 days to 184 days - 3.5%

185 days to 210 days - 4.40%

211 days to 270 days - 4.40%

271 days to 289 days - 4.40%

290 days to less than 1 year - 4.40%

1 year to 389 days - 4.9%

390 days to < 18 months - 4.9%

18 months days to 2 years - 5%

2 years 1 day to 3 years - 5.15%

3 years 1 day to 5 years - 5.35%

5 years 1 day to 10 years - 5.50%

Axis Bank FD rates

Private sector lender Axis Bank offers an interest rate of 2.50% to 5.75% on term deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years. These rates are with effect from 26 June 2021.

7 days to 14 days 2.50%

15 days to 29 days 2.50%

30 days to 45 days 3%

46 days to 60 days 3%

61 days < 3 months 3%

3 months < 4 months 3.5%

4 months < 5 months 3.5%

5 months < 6 months 3.5%

6 months < 7 months 4.40%

7 months < 8 months 4.40%

8 months < 9 months 4.40%

9 months < 10 months 4.40%

10 months < 11 months 4.40%

11 months < 11 months 25 days 4.40%

11 months 25 days < 1 year 4.40%

1 year < 1 year 5 days 5.10%

1 year 5 days < 1 year 11 days 5.15%

1 year 11 days < 1 year 25 days 5.10%

1 year 25 days < 13 months 5.10%

13 months < 14 months 5.10%

14 months < 15 months 5.10%

15 months < 16 months 5.10%

16 months < 17 months 5.10%

17 months < 18 months 5.10%

18 Months < 2 years 5.25%

2 years < 30 months 5.40%

30 months < 3 years 5.40%

3 years < 5 years 5.40%

5 years to 10 years 5.75%

