Bank fixed deposit (FD) rates compared: SBI vs HDFC Bank vs ICICI vs Axis Bank

Bank fixed deposit (FD) rates compared: SBI vs HDFC Bank vs ICICI vs Axis Bank3 min read . 11:32 AM IST
SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank offer FD tenures ranging from 7 days to 10 years
A fixed deposit (FD) is an investment product offered by banks. State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank offer FD tenures ranging from 7 days to 10 years. FD interest rates of different banks vary by deposit amount, deposit tenure and type of depositor. So, before parking your money in a term deposit it's always better to compare the interest rates offered by various banks.
SBI latest FD rates
SBI FDs between 7 days to 10 years will give 2.9% to 5.4% to general customers. Senior citizens will get 50 basis points (bps) extra on these deposits. These rates are effective from 8 January 2021.
7 days to 45 days - 2.9%
46 days to 179 days - 3.9%
180 days to 210 days - 4.4%
211 days to less than 1 year - 4.4%
1 year to less than 2 years - 5%`
HDFC Bank latest FD rates
HDFC Bank offers interest ranging from 2.50% to 5.50% on deposits maturing between 7 days and 10 years. These rates are effective from 21 May 2021. HDFC Bank offers interest rates from 3% to 6.25% on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years to senior citizens.
7 - 14 days 2.50%
15 - 29 days 2.50%
30 - 45 days 3%
61 - 90 days 3%
91 days - 6 months 3.5%
6 months 1 day - 9 months 4.4%
9 months 1 day < 1 Year 4.4%
1 year - 4.9%
1 year 1 day - 2 years 4.9%
2 years 1 day - 3 years 5.15%
3 year 1 day- 5 years 5.30%
5 years 1 day - 10 years 5.50%
ICICI Bank latest FD rates
ICICI Bank gives interest rates ranging from 2.5% to 5.50% on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years. These rates are applicable from 21 October. Senior citizens will continue to get a 50 basis points (bps) higher interest rate than others.
7 days to 14 days - 2.50%
15 days to 29 days - 2.50%
30 days to 45 days - 3%
46 days to 60 days - 3%
61 days to 90 days- 3%
91 days to 120 days - 3.5%
121 days to 184 days - 3.5%
185 days to 210 days - 4.40%
211 days to 270 days - 4.40%
271 days to 289 days - 4.40%
290 days to less than 1 year - 4.40%
1 year to 389 days - 4.9%
390 days to < 18 months - 4.9%
18 months days to 2 years - 5%
2 years 1 day to 3 years - 5.15%
3 years 1 day to 5 years - 5.35%
5 years 1 day to 10 years - 5.50%
Axis Bank FD rates
Private sector lender Axis Bank offers an interest rate of 2.50% to 5.75% on term deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years. These rates are with effect from 26 June 2021.
7 days to 14 days 2.50%
15 days to 29 days 2.50%
30 days to 45 days 3%
46 days to 60 days 3%
61 days < 3 months 3%
3 months < 4 months 3.5%
4 months < 5 months 3.5%
5 months < 6 months 3.5%
6 months < 7 months 4.40%
7 months < 8 months 4.40%
8 months < 9 months 4.40%
9 months < 10 months 4.40%
10 months < 11 months 4.40%
11 months < 11 months 25 days 4.40%
11 months 25 days < 1 year 4.40%
1 year < 1 year 5 days 5.10%
1 year 5 days < 1 year 11 days 5.15%
1 year 11 days < 1 year 25 days 5.10%
1 year 25 days < 13 months 5.10%
13 months < 14 months 5.10%
14 months < 15 months 5.10%
15 months < 16 months 5.10%
16 months < 17 months 5.10%
17 months < 18 months 5.10%
18 Months < 2 years 5.25%
2 years < 30 months 5.40%
30 months < 3 years 5.40%
3 years < 5 years 5.40%
5 years to 10 years 5.75%
