Bank fixed deposit (FD) rates compared: SBI vs HDFC vs ICICI vs IDFC First Bank

Here are the latest FD interest rates offered by SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and IDFC First Bank:
SBI latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public
SBI FDs maturing between 7 days to 45 days, 46 days to 179 days will offer interest rate of 2.9%, 3.9% respectively. Interest rates on FDs maturing in 180 days to less than one-year will give 4.40%. One-year to less than three-year tenor FD will earn an interest rate of 5.10%. FDs maturing in 3 years to less than 5 years and 5 years to upto 10 years will give interest rate 5.3%, 5.4% interest respectively. Senior citizens will get interest rates ranging from 4.50% to 6.40% on FDs with tenor 7 days to 10 years. These rates are effective 27 May. SBI offers senior citizens’ an additional 50 bps interest rate across all tenors.
7 days to 45 days - 2.9%
46 days to 179 days - 3.9%
180 days to 210 days - 4.4%
211 days to less than 1 year - 4.4%
1 year to less than 2 years - 5.1%
2 years to less than 3 years - 5.1%
3 years to less than 5 years - 5.3%
5 years and up to 10 years - 5.4%
ICICI Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public
For FDs with a maturity of 7-29 days, ICICI Bank is offering 2.5%, 30-90 days 3%, 91-184 days 4%, 185 days to 289 days 4.4% and 290 days to less than 1 year 4.5%. On FDs maturing in 1 year to less than 18 months, the bank is offering 5% interest rate, and on deposits maturing in 18 months to less than 3 years, ICICI Bank is offering 5.10% interest. ICICI Bank is offering a 5.35% interest rate on FDs maturing between three years and five years, 5 years 1 day to 10 years 5.50%. ICICI Bank gives interest rates ranging from 3% to 6% to senior citizens. These rates are with effect from 7 August.
7 days to 14 days - 2.50%
15 days to 29 days - 2.50%
30 days to 45 days - 3%
46 days to 60 days - 3%
61 days to 90 days- 3%
91 days to 120 days - 4%
121 days to 184 days - 4%
185 days to 210 days - 4.40%
211 days to 270 days - 4.40%
271 days to 289 days - 4.40%
290 days to less than 1 year - 4.50%
1 year to 389 days - 5%
390 days to < 18 months - 5%
18 months days to 2 years - 5.1%
2 years 1 day to 3 years - 5.1%
3 years 1 day to 5 years - 5.35%
5 years 1 day to 10 years - 5.50%
HDFC Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public
HDFC Bank offers interest rates from 2.50% to 5.50% on deposits, with maturities from seven days to 10 years. Senior citizens continue to get 50 basis points higher interest rates than the general public. The bank offers interest rates from 3% to 6% on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years to senior citizens. These rates are with effect from 21 July.
7 - 14 days 2.5%
15 - 29 days 2.5%
30 - 45 days 3%
46 - 60 days 3%
61 - 90 days 3%
91 days - 6 months 4%
6 months 1 days - 9 months 4.4%
9 months 1 day < 1 Year 4.50%
1 Year 5.10%
1 year 1 day - 2 years 5.10%
2 years 1 day - 3 years 5.20%
3 year 1 day- 5 years 5.35%
5 years 1 day - 10 years 5.50%
IDFC First Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public
For FDs maturing in seven days to 14 days, IDFC First Bank offers 3% interest rate. For 15-29 days and 30-45 days, the bank gives 4% and 5% interest rate respectively. For term deposits maturing in 46 -90 days 6.00%, and 91-180 days 6.25%. For FDs maturing in 181 days to less than a year, IDFC First Bank gives 6.50% and for deposits maturing in 1 year to 499 days, the bank gives 6.75%. IDFC First Bank FD rates are the highest for the deposits with a tenure of 500 days, wherein the FD rate of interest is 7% p.a. IDFC First Bank FD interest rates for long term deposits with tenure of 501 days to ten years are 6.75%. These rates are with effect from 27 July. Senior citizens get an additional 50 basis points (bps) extra over others on their deposits.
7 - 14 days 3.00%
15 - 29 days 4.00%
30 - 45 days 5.00%
46 - 90 days 6.00%
91 - 180 days 6.25%
181 days – less than 1 year 6.50%
1 year – 499 days 6.75%
500 days 7.00%
501 days – 2 years 6.75%
2 years 1 day – 5 years 6.75%
5 year 1 day - 10 years 6.75%
Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.