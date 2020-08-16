Bank fixed deposit (FD) rates compared: SBI vs HDFC vs ICICI vs IDFC First Bank

Fixed deposit (FD) rates of banks are determined by changes in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) monetary policy such as repo rate, base rate etc, internal liquidity position of banks, economic conditions and the level of credit demand. Top lenders like State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and IDFC First Bank offer FD rates ranging from 7 days to 10 years. FD interest rates of different banks vary by deposit amount, deposit tenure and type of depositor. So it's always advisable to compare the FD rates offered by various banks before investing.

Here are the latest FD interest rates offered by SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and IDFC First Bank:

SBI latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public

SBI FDs maturing between 7 days to 45 days, 46 days to 179 days will offer interest rate of 2.9%, 3.9% respectively. Interest rates on FDs maturing in 180 days to less than one-year will give 4.40%. One-year to less than three-year tenor FD will earn an interest rate of 5.10%. FDs maturing in 3 years to less than 5 years and 5 years to upto 10 years will give interest rate 5.3%, 5.4% interest respectively. Senior citizens will get interest rates ranging from 4.50% to 6.40% on FDs with tenor 7 days to 10 years. These rates are effective 27 May. SBI offers senior citizens’ an additional 50 bps interest rate across all tenors.

7 days to 45 days - 2.9%

46 days to 179 days - 3.9%

180 days to 210 days - 4.4%

211 days to less than 1 year - 4.4%

1 year to less than 2 years - 5.1%

2 years to less than 3 years - 5.1%

3 years to less than 5 years - 5.3%

5 years and up to 10 years - 5.4%

ICICI Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public

For FDs with a maturity of 7-29 days, ICICI Bank is offering 2.5%, 30-90 days 3%, 91-184 days 4%, 185 days to 289 days 4.4% and 290 days to less than 1 year 4.5%. On FDs maturing in 1 year to less than 18 months, the bank is offering 5% interest rate, and on deposits maturing in 18 months to less than 3 years, ICICI Bank is offering 5.10% interest. ICICI Bank is offering a 5.35% interest rate on FDs maturing between three years and five years, 5 years 1 day to 10 years 5.50%. ICICI Bank gives interest rates ranging from 3% to 6% to senior citizens. These rates are with effect from 7 August.

7 days to 14 days - 2.50%

15 days to 29 days - 2.50%

30 days to 45 days - 3%

46 days to 60 days - 3%

61 days to 90 days- 3%

91 days to 120 days - 4%

121 days to 184 days - 4%

185 days to 210 days - 4.40%

211 days to 270 days - 4.40%

271 days to 289 days - 4.40%

290 days to less than 1 year - 4.50%

1 year to 389 days - 5%

390 days to < 18 months - 5%

18 months days to 2 years - 5.1%

2 years 1 day to 3 years - 5.1%

3 years 1 day to 5 years - 5.35%

5 years 1 day to 10 years - 5.50%

HDFC Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public

HDFC Bank offers interest rates from 2.50% to 5.50% on deposits, with maturities from seven days to 10 years. Senior citizens continue to get 50 basis points higher interest rates than the general public. The bank offers interest rates from 3% to 6% on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years to senior citizens. These rates are with effect from 21 July.

7 - 14 days 2.5%

15 - 29 days 2.5%

30 - 45 days 3%

46 - 60 days 3%

61 - 90 days 3%

91 days - 6 months 4%

6 months 1 days - 9 months 4.4%

9 months 1 day < 1 Year 4.50%

1 Year 5.10%

1 year 1 day - 2 years 5.10%

2 years 1 day - 3 years 5.20%

3 year 1 day- 5 years 5.35%

5 years 1 day - 10 years 5.50%

IDFC First Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public

For FDs maturing in seven days to 14 days, IDFC First Bank offers 3% interest rate. For 15-29 days and 30-45 days, the bank gives 4% and 5% interest rate respectively. For term deposits maturing in 46 -90 days 6.00%, and 91-180 days 6.25%. For FDs maturing in 181 days to less than a year, IDFC First Bank gives 6.50% and for deposits maturing in 1 year to 499 days, the bank gives 6.75%. IDFC First Bank FD rates are the highest for the deposits with a tenure of 500 days, wherein the FD rate of interest is 7% p.a. IDFC First Bank FD interest rates for long term deposits with tenure of 501 days to ten years are 6.75%. These rates are with effect from 27 July. Senior citizens get an additional 50 basis points (bps) extra over others on their deposits.

7 - 14 days 3.00%

15 - 29 days 4.00%

30 - 45 days 5.00%

46 - 90 days 6.00%

91 - 180 days 6.25%

181 days – less than 1 year 6.50%

1 year – 499 days 6.75%

500 days 7.00%

501 days – 2 years 6.75%

2 years 1 day – 5 years 6.75%

5 year 1 day - 10 years 6.75%

