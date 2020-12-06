Bank fixed deposit (FD) rates compared: SBI vs ICICI vs HDFC vs Yes Bank

Fixed deposit (FD) rates of banks are determined by changes in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) monetary policy such as repo rate, base rate etc, internal liquidity position of banks, economic conditions and the level of credit demand. Maintaining status quo for the third time in a row, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday decided to keep benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4%. For FD investors, this is good news, as the banks will further not reduce the interest rates on deposits. Banks like State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Yes Bank offer FD rates ranging from 7 days to 10 years. FD interest rates of different banks vary by deposit amount, deposit tenure and type of depositor.