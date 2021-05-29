A fixed deposit (FD) is an investment product offered by banks. In FDs, you know at the time of investing what interest rate you will get and how much money you will receive at the time of maturity. FD rates of banks are determined by changes in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) monetary policy such as repo rate, base rate etc. State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank offer FD tenures ranging from 7 days to 10 years. FD interest rates of different banks vary by deposit amount, deposit tenure and type of depositor.