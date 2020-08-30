There are many banks that offer interest rates ranging from 7.5% to 8.5% on fixed deposits (FDs). Term deposits or FDs are considered ideal for those who are looking at high liquidity, and cannot stomach much risk. Top lenders like State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and others offer FDs ranging from 7 days to 10 years. Some Small Finance Banks are offering more than 8% interest to general customers, and more than 8.5% to senior citizen across select maturities. These banks have also reduced the interest rate in the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier these banks were offering upto 9% interest rate.

Jana Small Finance Bank latest FD interest rates

Jana Small Finance Bank gives 3.5% to 7.50% interest on FDs ranging from 7 days to 10 years. Senior citizens get an additional 50 basis points on these deposits. These deposits will fetch interest rate ranging from 4% to 8% for senior citizens. The bank gives the highest rate of interest on deposits with maturity period 2 years to 3 years. These deposits will fetch an interest rate of 7.50% and 8% to general customers and senior citizens respectively. Jana Small Finance Bank latest FD interest rates are with effect from 11 August

7-14 days 3.50%

15-60 days 4.25%

61-90 days 5.50%

91-180 days 6.00%

181-364 days 6.50%

1 Year[365 Days] 6.90%

> 1 Year - 2 Years 7.00%

>2 Years-3 Years 7.50%

> 3 Year- < 5 Years 7.00%

5 Years 7.00%

> 5 Years - 10 Years 6.50%

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank latest FD interest rates

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank gives interest rate ranging from 3.25% to 8% to general public and 3.75% to 8.50% to senior citizens on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years. The bank gives the highest rate of interest on deposits with maturity period 700 days. These deposits will fetch senior citizens 8.5% interest. For general cutomers, the rate of interest will be 8%. These deposits are with effect from 14 August.

7 Days to 45 Days 3.25%

46 Days to 90 Days 3.75%

91 Days to 180 Days 4.50%

181 Days to 364 Days 6.50%

365 Days to 699 Days 7.25%

700 Days 8.00%

701 Days to 3652 Days 7.25%

Suryoday Small Finance Bank latest FD interest rates

Suryoday Small Finance Bank provides regular fixed deposit to its customers with a minimum deposit amount of ₹1000. Suryoday Bank FD rate ranges from 4% to 8.25% for general customers and 4.5% to 8.60% for senior citizens depending upon the tenure. The bank gives the highest rate of interest on deposits maturing in 5 years. These deposits will fetch interests 8.25% , 8.5% to general people and senior citizens respectively. For deposits maturing in more than 2 years to 3 years, Suryoday Small Finance Bank gives 8.10% to general customers and 8.60% to senior citizens. Suryoday Bank latest FD interest rates are with effect from 1 August.

7 days to 14 days 4.00%

15 days to 45 days 4.00%

46 days to 90 days 5.00%

91 days to 6 months 5.50%

Above 6 months to 9 months 6.50%

Above 9 months to less than 1 Year 7.00%

1 Year to 2 years 7.25%

Above 2 Years to 3 Years 8.10%

Above 3 Years to less than 5 Years 7.75%

5 Years 8.25%

Above 5 years to 10 years 7.25%

North East Small Finance Bank latest FD interest rates

North East Small Finance Bank gives interest rate ranging from 4% to 8% to general public and 4.5% to 8.50% to senior citizens on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years. The bank gives the highest rate of interest on deposits maturing in 730 days to less than 1095 days. These deposits will fetch interests 8% , 8.5% to general people and senior citizens respectively. Nort East Small Finance Bank latest FD interest rates are with effect from 1 June.

7-14 Days 4.00%

15-29 Days 4.00%

30-45 Days 4.00%

45-90 Days 4.25%

91-180 Days 4.50%

181-364 Days 5.50%

365 days to 729 days 7.50%

730 days to less than 1095 8.00%

1096 days to less than 1825 days 7.00%

1826 days to less than 3650 days 6.50%