Bank Fixed Deposit (FD) vs National Savings Certificate (NSC): Where to invest for higher returns2 min read 19 Jul 2023, 02:42 PM IST
Bank FD vs NSC: The National Saving Certificate (NSC) offers a higher interest rate of 7.7% compared to banks' FD rates of 3% to 7.25%. NSC is a low-risk investment backed by the government, while FD rates vary
Bank FD vs NSC: The National Saving Certificate (NSC) and bank Fixed Deposit (FD) with a five-year lock-in period are debt instruments with income tax benefits. After the interest rate revision for the July-September quarter, NSC\ gives a 7.7 per cent interest rate, which is much higher than most banks currently offer. The State Bank of India (SBI), and ICICI Bank offer an interest rate of 3% to 7.10% p.a. to the general public on deposits maturing in seven days to ten years, while HDFC Bank offers an interest rate ranging from 3% to 7.25% on these deposits.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×