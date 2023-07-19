National Savings Certificate (NSC)

National Savings Certificate (NSC) is a fixed-income post office savings scheme. The government of India offers it. One has to visit the post office to activate this scheme. Since the government backs this instrument, it is a low-risk investment option. The minimum amount with which you can open an NSC account is ₹1000 and after that in multiples of ₹100. There is no limit on the maximum amount that you can invest in this scheme.