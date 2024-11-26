Bank FD vs PPF vs ETFs: Where should you invest in the last month of the year?

Investors weigh options like ETFs, PPFs, and Bank FDs as year-end approaches. Experts advocate for a diversified approach to enhance returns while managing risks effectively

Sangeeta Ojha
Updated26 Nov 2024, 01:29 PM IST
Currently, Bank FD returns are 6-7%, while PPF returns are 7.1% tax-free.
Currently, Bank FD returns are 6-7%, while PPF returns are 7.1% tax-free.

Many investors start reviewing their portfolios at the end of the year and making calculated choices to reach their financial objectives. Selecting between Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), Public Provident Funds (PPF), and Bank Fixed Deposits (FDs) for year-end investments is a frequent conundrum. While PPF offers a safe, tax-free return of 7.1% and bank FDs, give stability with returns of 6-7%, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offer a chance for greater growth potential with average yearly returns of 12–15% that are correlated with market performance. Experts such as Siddharth Maurya and Gaurav Singh Parmar emphasise the significance of balancing risk and return to maximise wealth generation, tax efficiency, and flexibility to economic changes. They suggest a diversified strategy combining PPFs, Bank FDs, and ETFs.

 

Also Read | Saving for your child’s education abroad? Key advice from financial experts

During the last month of the calendar year, strategic investors start moving away from pointing their wealth in Bank Fixed Deposits and Public Provident Fund investments and instead decide to invest in exchange-traded Funds (ETFs), which can promise better returns in the long run, said Siddharth Maurya, Founder and Managing Director of Vibhavangal Anukulakara Private Limited.

 

Also Read | Bank Fixed Deposit Rates in India

Siddharth Maurya added that, considering the recent Nifty and Sensex ETFs' average annual returns of 12-15%, investing in them may also be a good option as they offer growth relative to the market, taxation benefits, and low expense ratios.

“For prudent passive investors, targeting a global allocation of all three segments, say PPF 40%, Bank FDs 30% and ETFs 30%, would offer optimum return harnessing the risk. The present economic situation warrants a systematic investment approach where the various features of each investment are utilized in the right manner to achieve the goals of better wealth creation, tax efficiency and adaptability to changing circumstances,” said Gaurav Singh Parmar, Associate Director, Fincorpit Consulting

 

Also Read | I’m looking to invest in Silver ETFs — What could be the pros & cons?

Returms on bank FD, PPF, ETFs

Currently, Bank FD returns are 6-7%, while PPF returns are 7.1% tax-free. ETFs represent a new sort of investment for those who want to achieve capital appreciation and grow their portfolios as well.

Read all our personal finance stories here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Nov 2024, 01:29 PM IST
Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceBank FD vs PPF vs ETFs: Where should you invest in the last month of the year?

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    298.40
    01:56 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    5.95 (2.03%)

    Adani Power share price

    437.15
    01:56 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -9.7 (-2.17%)

    Vedanta share price

    447.70
    01:56 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    3.55 (0.8%)

    Indus Towers share price

    343.00
    01:56 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    5.55 (1.64%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Piramal Enterprises share price

    1,175.10
    01:44 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    67.3 (6.08%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    540.80
    01:43 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    8.65 (1.63%)

    Praj Industries share price

    804.00
    01:43 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    4.8 (0.6%)

    Wipro share price

    582.00
    01:44 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -0.75 (-0.13%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,771.55
    01:43 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -231.15 (-7.7%)

    Adani Green Energy share price

    901.70
    01:43 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -65.95 (-6.82%)

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,157.15
    01:42 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -70.15 (-5.72%)

    Adani Enterprises share price

    2,149.15
    01:44 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -108.5 (-4.81%)
    More from Top Losers

    Sonata Software share price

    589.60
    01:41 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    38.05 (6.9%)

    Piramal Enterprises share price

    1,175.10
    01:44 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    67.3 (6.08%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price

    1,528.25
    01:43 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    86.55 (6%)

    Hitachi Energy India share price

    12,351.75
    01:42 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    686.9 (5.89%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,555.00-1,090.00
      Chennai
      78,561.00-1,090.00
      Delhi
      78,713.00-1,090.00
      Kolkata
      78,565.00-1,090.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Money

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.