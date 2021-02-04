Bank fixed deposit rates of 7.5%, 8% (senior citizens). Latest FD rates here

There are many banks that offer interest rates ranging from 7% to 7.5% on fixed deposits (FDs). Some Small Finance Banks are offering lucrative interest rates on term deposits to general customers as well as senior citizen across select maturities.

Jana Small Finance Bank latest FD interest rates

Jana Small Finance Bank gives 2.5% to 7.25% interest on FDs ranging from 7 days to 10 years. Senior citizens get an additional 50 basis points on these deposits. These deposits will fetch interest rate ranging from 3% to 7.75% for senior citizens. The bank gives the highest rate of interest on deposits with a maturity period of 3 years to less than 5 years. These deposits will fetch an interest rate of 7.25% and 7.75% to general customers and senior citizens respectively. On deposits maturing in 1 year to 3 years, and more than 5 years, the bank gives 7%.

> 1 Year - 2 Years 7.00%

>2 Years-3 Years 7.00%

> 3 Year- < 5 Years 7.25%

5 Years 7.00%

North East Small Finance Bank latest FD interest rates

North East Small Finance Bank gives interest rate ranging from 3% to 7.5% on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years. The bank gives the highest rate of interest on deposits maturing in 730 days to less than 1095 days. These deposits will fetch interests of 7.5% to general customers and 8% to senior citizens. The bank gives 7% interest rates on FDs maturing in 365 days to 729 days.

365 days to 729 days 7%

730 days to less than 1095 7.50%

Suryoday Small Finance Bank latest FD interest rates

Suryoday Bank FD rate ranges from 4% to 7.50% for general customers. The bank gives the highest rate of interest on deposits maturing in 5 years. These deposits will fetch an interest rate of 7.50%. Suryoday Bank FD rate ranges from 4.5% to 8% to senior citizens. The bank gives the highest rate of interest on deposits maturing in 5 years. These deposits will fetch an interest rate of 8%.

Above 2 Years to 3 Years 7.15%

Above 3 Years to less than 5 Years 7.25%

5 Years 7.50%

Above 5 years to 10 years 7%

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank latest FD interest rates

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank gives interest rate ranging from 3% to 7% to the general public and 3.50% to 7.50% to senior citizens on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years. The bank gives the highest rate of interest on deposits with a maturity period of 700 days. These deposits will fetch senior citizens 7.5% interest. For the general customer, the rate of interest will be 7%.

700 Days 7%





