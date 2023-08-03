comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Aug 03 2023 15:41:31
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 220.05 0.43%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.55 -0.34%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 591.85 -1.12%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 618.8 -0.63%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 966.95 -2.09%
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  Bank Fixed Deposit: Special FD schemes of these two banks ending soon. Details here
Back

The State Bank of India (SBI), and IDBI's limited offer special fixed deposit (FD) scheme will end soon. Both banks are giving lucrative interest rates to general customers and senior citizens on these deposits. SBI'a Amrit Kalash Deposit scheme, and IDBI's Amrit Mahotsav FD will end on 15 August as per information available on both the bank website.

SBI Amrit Kalash Deposit scheme

State Bank of India's Amrit Kalash Deposit scheme is going to end on August 15. The country`s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI)  launched a specific tenor scheme of “400 days" (Amrit Kalash) in February. This special FD offers an interest rate of 7.6 per cent to senior citizens and 7.1 per cent to others for a tenure of 400 days. Premature and loan facilities will also be available on the new Amrit Kalash Deposit

SBI Latest FD rates

SBI offers an interest rate ranging from 3 to 7 per cent for regular citizens and 3.5 to 7.5 per cent for senior citizens on term deposits maturing in seven days to ten years. These rates are with effect from 15 February 2023.

IDBI Amrit Mahotsav FD scheme

In July, IDBI introduced a special fixed deposit (FD) scheme of 375 days . On a special maturity bucket of 375 days, IDBI Bank offers an interest rate of 7.10% for the general public and 7.60% for senior citizens. IDBI's Amrit Mahotsav FD" for 375 Days and 444 Days is valid up to August 15, 2023, the lender mentioned on its website.

IDBI's latest FD rates

IDBI Bank offers an interest rate ranging from 3% to 6.5% on FDs maturing in seven days to five years to general customers, and 3.5% to 7% to elderly people. These rates are effective from July 14, 2023, as per the bank's website.

Two banks offering 9% returns on fixed deposits

Unity and Suryoday small finance banks are offering 9 per cent interest rate on FDs on select tenures. 

Meanwhile, money experts believe that the peak in FD rates may be drawing to a close. Various macroeconomic indicators suggest that FD interest rates are approaching their peak in the current cycle of interest rate hikes. “FD rates in India have definitely peaked and have now only one way to go- downwards. All indicators point towards this," said Dr Radhika Lobo, Program Chair and Professor of Economics, at Vidyashilp University, Bangalore.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sangeeta Ojha
A business media enthusiast. Writes on personal finance, banking and real estate.
Related Premium Stories
ask better questions
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 02:42 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout