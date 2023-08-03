Bank Fixed Deposit: Special FD schemes of these two banks ending soon. Details here1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 02:41 PM IST
SBI and IDBI's special fixed deposit schemes with lucrative interest rates for general customers and senior citizens will end soon
The State Bank of India (SBI), and IDBI's limited offer special fixed deposit (FD) scheme will end soon. Both banks are giving lucrative interest rates to general customers and senior citizens on these deposits. SBI'a Amrit Kalash Deposit scheme, and IDBI's Amrit Mahotsav FD will end on 15 August as per information available on both the bank website.
