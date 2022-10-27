Bank fixed deposits vs liquid funds: Which is a better investment option?

Many banks have increased the interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised the repo rate by 50 basis points for the third straight time. RBI’s repo rate now stands at 5.9%, taking the tally of rate hikes to 190 bps since May. The largest state-run lender, State Bank Of India (SBI) has hiked the interest rate by for below ₹2 crore with effect from October 22. HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank have too hiked rates on term deposits.

