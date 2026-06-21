Bank holiday next week: SBI, HDFC, others closed for four days between June 22 and June 28; check here

Private and public sector banks in India will be closed for four days next week from 25 to 28 June 2026 due to regional holidays, including Muharrum and weekends. Customers should check the RBI holiday calendar for specific bank closures across different states.

Sanchari Ghosh
Updated21 Jun 2026, 05:07 AM IST
Upcoming Bank Holidays: Banks Closed for Four Days from June 22 to 28 in India
Upcoming Bank Holidays: Banks Closed for Four Days from June 22 to 28 in India

Bank holidays next week: Private and public sector banks in India will remain closed for four days in the upcoming week between 22 June and 28 June, 2026.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has listed a total of eleven holidays this month due to national, regional, and religious holidays. This include the weekend holidays for second Saturday, fourth Saturday, and all Sundays.

While some bank holidays are specific to certain states or regions, branches across the country will remain closed on gazetted national holidays.

Bank holidays next week:

Customers planning to visit branches of SBI, HDFC Bank, or other banks should check the holiday list beforehand, as both public and private sector bank branches will remain closed on the dates specified in the RBI holiday calendar.

Next week banks will be closed on 25 June, 26 June, 27 June and 28 June

  • On June 25 and 26, the banks will be closed in several regions of the country to observe Muharrum.
  • June 25: Banks will be closed in Vijayawada
  • June 26: Banks will be closed in Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jammu, Kanpur Kolkata. Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi and Srinagar
  • On 27th June, the banks will be closed all over the country as it is fourth Saturday, and 28th June is a Sunday

Also Read | RBI extends Keki Mistry's term as HDFC Bank interim chairman

RBI 2026 holiday calendar for June

In RBI's holiday calendar, certain days are marked as non-working days for banks under “Negotiable Instruments Act” and other under “Banks’ Closing of Accounts.” Here's the full list of holidays in June 2026:

  • 15 June: Banks are closed in Aizawl to commemorate the founding of the Young Mizo Association (YMA). Banks will also be closed in Bhubaneswar on this day due to the occasion of Raja Sankranti.
  • 25 June: Banks will be closed in Vijayawada to observe Moharrum.
  • 26 June: Bank operations will be shut in Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jammu, Kanpur Kolkata. Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi and Srinagar, to observe Muharrum.
  • 29 June: Banks will be shut in Shimla to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti.
  • 30 June: Banks are closed in Aizawl to celebrate the regional public holiday known as Remna Ni.

Saturdays and Sundays listed as holidays

Under the guidelines set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), all scheduled and non-scheduled banks observe mandatory closure on all second and fourth Saturdays, as well as every Sunday of the month. It means that on these days, customers will not be able to access in-branch services.

There are a total of four Sundays in this month, so banks will remain closed on 7, 14, 21 and 28 June. In addition to Sundays, banks will be closed on 13 June (second Saturday) and 27 June (fourth Saturday).

Online banking remains operational during holidays

Customers are also advised to check with their local bank branches for exact holiday applicability. Meanwhile, essential banking services remain operational nationwide despite the physical branch closures.

During bank holidays, online banking services remain available across the country to ensure uninterrupted access to banking services. Customers can use these services for convenient financial transactions.

An individual can use UPI or the respective bank's app to make payments and receive money from others. These services work round the clock, whether banks are open or not. Though, at times, it may be down due to scheduled maintenance during which the banks will notify you.

Also Read | RBI issues final rules for sale of financial products, effective January

Additionally, fund transfer requests can be made using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms and chequebook forms.

Apart from those options, credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards can also be obtained through card services. Services such as account maintenance forms, setting up standing instructions, and applying for a locker are also open

About the Author

Sanchari Ghosh

Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.

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