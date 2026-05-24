Bank holiday next week: SBI, HDFC, others closed on these days between 25 and 31 May; check here

Bank holidays next week: Private and public sector banks in India will remain closed for two days in the upcoming week between 18 and 24 May, 2026.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has listed a total of nine holidays this month for all lenders, including the State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and others. This include the weekend holidays for second Saturday, fourth Saturday, and all Sundays.
Unless a specific public or regional holiday is declared, banks typically remain open on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of each month.
Since banking is one of the most important services that people rely on, staying updated on bank holidays in India helps avoid delays in completing important branch work. Here's a list of holidays in the upcoming week:
May 27 (Wednesday): Bakrid / Eid al-Adha
May 31 (Sunday)
Bank holidays can vary from state to state, depending on regional and local observances. Therefore, it is best for users to check RBI's holiday list or with their local bank branch for the approved holiday schedule, in order to be prepared for emergencies or long holiday periods.
Banks were closed on Friday, May 1, 2026, for May Day/Buddha Purnima, and will remain shut on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, for Bakrid/Eid al-Adha. Apart from these holidays, banks will also be closed on the second Saturday (May 9) and the fourth Saturday (May 23) and five Sundays.
May 27 (Wednesday): Bakrid / Eid al-Adha
May 31 (Sunday)
Since bank holidays in India vary by state and are determined based on local festivals and observances, closures may not be uniform across the country. They depend on regional holidays as well as national holidays.
As per guidelines set by the RBI, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks shut operations pan-India on gazetted public holidays, along with the second and fourth Saturdays of every month and all Sundays.
Customers are also advised to check with their local bank branches for exact holiday applicability. Meanwhile, essential banking services remain operational nationwide despite the physical branch closures.
During bank holidays, online banking services remain available across the country to ensure uninterrupted access to banking services. Customers can use these services for convenient financial transactions.
An individual can use UPI or the respective bank's app to make payments and receive money from others. These services work round the clock, whether banks are open or not. Though, at times, it may be down due to scheduled maintenance during which the banks will notify you.
Additionally, fund transfer requests can be made using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms and chequebook forms.
Apart from those options, credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards can also be obtained through card services. Services such as account maintenance forms, setting up standing instructions, and applying for a locker are also
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