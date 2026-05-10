Bank holiday next week: SBI, HDFC, others closed on this day between 11 and 17 May; check here

Banks in India will close for one day next week, with nine holidays listed by RBI. Key closures include May 17 and regional holidays. Online services remain available for banking transactions, and customers should check with local branches for specific holiday schedules.

Sanchari Ghosh
Updated10 May 2026, 06:05 AM IST
Bank Holidays Next Week: Only One Day Closure for Indian Banks Between May 11-17, 2026
Bank Holidays Next Week: Only One Day Closure for Indian Banks Between May 11-17, 2026

Bank holidays next week: Private and public sector banks in India will remain closed for only one day in the upcoming week between 11 and 1 7May, 2026.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has listed a total of nine holidays this month for all lenders, including the State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and others. This include the weekend holidays for second Saturday, fourth Saturday, and all Sundays.

Unless a specific public or regional holiday is declared, banks typically remain open on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of each month.

Bank holidays this week: Check dates

Since banking is one of the most important services that people rely on, staying updated on bank holidays in India helps avoid delays in completing important branch work. Here's a list of holidays in the upcoming week:

May 17 (Sunday) — Weekend holiday — Banks will remain shut for operations pan-India as it is a mandatory weekend holiday.

Also Read | Bank holidays next week (4-10 May): SBI, HDFC, others closed on these days

Bank holidays can vary from state to state, depending on regional and local observances. Therefore, it is best for users to check RBI's holiday list or with their local bank branch for the approved holiday schedule, in order to be prepared for emergencies or long holiday periods.

Bank holiday in May

Banks were closed on Friday, May 1, 2026, for May Day/Buddha Purnima, and will remain shut on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, for Bakrid/Eid al-Adha. Apart from these holidays, banks will also be closed on the second Saturday (May 9) and the fourth Saturday (May 23) and five Sundays.

Upcoming holidays in May

May 23 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday

May 24 (Sunday)

May 27 (Wednesday): Bakrid / Eid al-Adha

May 31 (Sunday)

When are banks usually shut?

Since bank holidays in India vary by state and are determined based on local festivals and observances, closures may not be uniform across the country. They depend on regional holidays as well as national holidays.

As per guidelines set by the RBI, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks shut operations pan-India on gazetted public holidays, along with the second and fourth Saturdays of every month and all Sundays.

Online banking remains operational during holidays

Customers are also advised to check with their local bank branches for exact holiday applicability. Meanwhile, essential banking services remain operational nationwide despite the physical branch closures.

During bank holidays, online banking services remain available across the country to ensure uninterrupted access to banking services. Customers can use these services for convenient financial transactions.

Also Read | SBI adds new feature to Yono Lite app for safe online banking, Details here

An individual can use UPI or the respective bank's app to make payments and receive money from others. These services work round the clock, whether banks are open or not. Though, at times, it may be down due to scheduled maintenance during which the banks will notify you.

Additionally, fund transfer requests can be made using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms and chequebook forms.

Apart from those options, credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards can also be obtained through card services. Services such as account maintenance forms, setting up standing instructions, and applying for a locker are also

About the Author

Sanchari Ghosh

Sanchari Ghosh is a Chief Content Producer at Livemint with 12 years of experience. She takes a keen interest in all things news. Before joining LiveMint, Sanchari worked with BloombergQuint, Outlook Money, Times of India & DNA. Off duty, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast at heart and alternates between tennis, football, and cricket.

IndiaState Bank Of IndiaPublic Sector Banks
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