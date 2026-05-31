Bank holiday next week: SBI, HDFC, others closed on this day between June 1 and June 6; check here

Bank holidays next week: Private and public sector banks in India will remain closed for one day in the upcoming week between 1st June and 7th June, 2026.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has listed a total of eleven holidays this month due to national, regional, and religious holidays.This include the weekend holidays for second Saturday, fourth Saturday, and all Sundays.
While some bank holidays are specific to certain states or regions, branches across the country will remain closed on gazetted national holidays.
Customers planning to visit branches of SBI, HDFC Bank, or other banks should check the holiday list beforehand, as both public and private sector bank branches will remain closed on the dates specified in the RBI holiday calendar.
In RBI's holiday calendar, certain days are marked as non-working days for banks under “Negotiable Instruments Act” and other under “Banks’ Closing of Accounts.” Here's the full list of holidays in June 2026:
Under the guidelines set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), all scheduled and non-scheduled banks observe mandatory closure on all second and fourth Saturdays, as well as every Sunday of the month. It means that on these days, customers will not be able to access in-branch services.
There are a total of four Sundays in this month, so banks will remain closed on 7, 14, 21 and 28 June. In addition to Sundays, banks will be closed on 13 June (second Saturday) and 27 June (fourth Saturday).
Customers are also advised to check with their local bank branches for exact holiday applicability. Meanwhile, essential banking services remain operational nationwide despite the physical branch closures.
During bank holidays, online banking services remain available across the country to ensure uninterrupted access to banking services. Customers can use these services for convenient financial transactions.
An individual can use UPI or the respective bank's app to make payments and receive money from others. These services work round the clock, whether banks are open or not. Though, at times, it may be down due to scheduled maintenance during which the banks will notify you.
Additionally, fund transfer requests can be made using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms and chequebook forms.
Apart from those options, credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards can also be obtained through card services. Services such as account maintenance forms, setting up standing instructions, and applying for a locker are also
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