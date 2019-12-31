NEW DELHI : To celebrate the New Year 2020, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared bank holiday tomorrow in Chennai and some northeastern states. Barring Chennai, Aizawl, Gangtok, Imphal and Shillong, banks will be open across all other major cities of India tomorrow, January 1. To help you plan your financial calendar, here is a list of all bank holidays in January.

Besides Sunday, banks are closed on all second and fourth Saturdays of the week. Apart from that, there are several bank holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

On January 2, banks will be closed for Guru Govind Singh birthday celebrations in Chandigarh. In the north-eastern state of Aizawl, banks will get another holiday for New Year celebrations.

To mark the Hindu festival of Makar Sankranti on January 14, banks will be closed in Ahmedabad and the rest of Gujarat. In several other cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Guwahati and Hyderabad where Uttarayaana Punyakaala Makara Sankranti Festival, Pongal, Magh Bihu and Tusu Puja will be celebrated on January 15, banks will remain closed.

In Chennai, banks will remain closed for three days from January 15-17 on account of various holidays. January 16 is celebrated as Thiruvalluvar Day while January 17th holiday is to mark Uzhavar Thirunal festival.

January 23 is the birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and banks will remain closed in Kolkata, rest of West Bengal and Tripura.

January 30 will again be a holiday in Bhubaneswar, Agartala and Kolkata on account of Saraswati Puja and Basanta Panchami.