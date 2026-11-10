Bank holiday today, 10 Nov Tuesday: Bank branches closed in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai and 4 other cities; here's why

Bank customers in seven cities across India will not be able to access regular banking services at physical branches today, Tuesday, 10 November 2026, as several cities observe a regional bank holiday during the five-day Diwali festive period.
According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) November 2026 regional office holiday calendar, banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and others under the Negotiable Instruments Act.
However, the closure is not applicable across the country, and bank branches in other cities will continue to operate as usual.
According to the RBI calendar, all public and private banks in the following cities/ states will remain closed today, Tuesday, 10 November:
The 10 November holiday is associated with multiple regional and religious observances, including Diwali (Bali Pratipada), Deepawali (Govardhan Puja), Laxmi Puja, and Vikram Samvat New Year Day.
These celebrations are observed in different regions, which is why bank holidays vary from one city to another.
Yes. Even when bank branches remain closed for regional holidays, customers can continue to access most routine banking services through digital channels.
Internet banking, mobile banking applications, UPI and ATM services generally remain available. Customers can use these facilities for fund transfers, bill payments, balance enquiries, and other routine financial transactions.
However, services requiring physical branch visits, such as certain cheque-related transactions, cash services, document submissions, and other in-person banking services, will not be available today.
Banks will remain closed in six cities tomorrow, Wednesday, 11 November, according to the RBI's holiday calendar.
These locations are Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow and Shimla.
The holiday will be observed on account of Laxmi Puja (Deepawali), Ningol Chakkouba, Bhratridwitiya, Bhaidooj and Chitragupt Jayanti.
This means that banks in Gangtok will remain closed on both 10 November and 11 November. However, branches in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Mumbai and Nagpur will observe a holiday only on 10 November, while banks in Imphal, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow and Shimla will remain open today but closed tomorrow, 11 November.
Bank branches in other cities are not scheduled to observe this particular regional holiday on 11 November. Customers should check their respective bank's website or contact their nearest branch to confirm local operating hours before visiting.
Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Please visit the respective bank's official website for the latest details.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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