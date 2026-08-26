Bank holiday today, 26 August: Will SBI, HDFC and others remain open on Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi?

Banks across several states in India will remain closed today, August 26, to observe Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi.
Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, or Mawlid, marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad and is observed by Muslims worldwide. This year, the celebrations began on Tuesday, August 25, and continue through Wednesday night, August 26.
The occasion is observed as a time to remember the Prophet’s life, teachings and message. Prophet Muhammad was born in Mecca in 570 CE, and his teachings continue to hold profound religious and spiritual importance for Muslims globally.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has included Milad-un-Nabi as a bank holiday on Wednesday, 26 August, in several states.
Banks across Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Delhi, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand will remain closed today 26 August, Wednesday, to observe Milad-un-Nabi.
26 August, Wednesday - Banks to remain closed to observe Milad-un-Nabi (Birthday of Prophet Mohammad)
28 August, Friday - Banks across Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Himachal Pradesh will remain closed due to the Raksha Bandhan holiday.
30 August: The banks will remain closed on Sunday
On working days, banks commence public dealing operations at 10:00 AM and close access to in-branch services at 4:00 PM.
Customers are also advised to check with their local bank branches for exact holiday applicability. Meanwhile, essential banking services remain operational nationwide despite the physical branch closures.
During bank holidays, online banking services remain available across the country to ensure uninterrupted access to banking services. Customers can use these services for convenient financial transactions.
An individual can use UPI or the respective bank's app to make payments and receive money from others. These services work around the clock, whether banks are open or not. Though at times it may be down due to scheduled maintenance, during which the banks will notify you.
Additionally, fund transfer requests can be made using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms and chequebook forms.
In addition to those options, credit, debit, and ATM cards can also be obtained through card services. Services such as account maintenance forms, setting up standing instructions, and applying for a locker are also open
Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi is marked by Muslims as a time to remember the life, message and teachings of Prophet Muhammad. Mosques and homes are often illuminated and decorated, while streets may be adorned with lights and banners. In many places, devotees also take part in processions and religious gatherings.
The occasion is traditionally observed on the 12th day of Rabi' al-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The day also encourages reflection on the Prophet’s teachings, particularly his emphasis on compassion, kindness, justice and peaceful coexistence.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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