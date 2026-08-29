Bank Holiday Today, 29 August: Are SBI, PNB, HDFC, ICICI, and Axis Bank branches open?

Banking customers across the nation can head towards their respective branches without any worry today, Saturday, 29 August 2026. This is the 5th Saturday of the month, and under the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rules, only the second and fourth Saturdays are observed as bank holidays.

Furthermore, all public and private-sector lending institutions, including State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, HDFC, ICICI, Axis Bank, and Bandhan Bank, are open for regular business across the country.

This much-needed clarity comes as a relief after yesterday, 28 August, Rakshabandhan, which resulted in banks staying closed across several states, leading many to wonder whether today will bring more shutdowns as well.

Keeping these important factors in mind, the complete details of the same are discussed below:

Bank holiday today: Check branch status and RBI Saturday rules

Detail Status Date Saturday, August 29, 2026 Type of Saturday Fifth Saturday of the month Bank branches nationwide Open Yesterday's closures (Aug 28) Gujarat, MP, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Rajasthan, J&K, UP, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh States open yesterday Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Bihar, West Bengal, Goa, and others Reason for regional variation Raksha Bandhan and local festivals apply differently by state RBI Saturday rule Banks close only on the 2nd and 4th Saturdays

It is vital to keep in mind that yesterday’s closures were not uniform across the nation; they stemmed from a mix of ‘Raksha Bandhan’ observance and local festivals such as Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti, Ayyankali Jayanti, and Pang-Lhabsol in Sikkim, each diligently tied to different religious and regional calendars.

Banking holidays across India are generally set based on a combination of regional, national and weekly categories. That is why a holiday in one state doesn’t generally apply uniformly to all other states.

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As today’s branches are fully functional, customers who missed banking work yesterday due to festivities and regional holidays now have a clear window to complete pending transactions, cash deposits, passbook updates, or cheque submissions before the routine Sunday closure tomorrow.